Flick: Jennie Garth? That's Cammie's sis!
FLICK

Flick: Jennie Garth? That’s Cammie’s sis!

Jennie Garth, alumnus of such TV favorites as “Beverly Hills 90210” and “What I Like About You,” has in more recent days gotten countless kudos from all across Central Illinois.

On Twitter and Facebook:

“Wonderful!”

“So kind and caring!”

“Awesome — Jennie Garth for President!!!”

Urbana-born and until age 14 (when her parents moved to warmer climes due to her dad’s health) raised in Arcola and then neighboring Tuscola, Garth appeared last week on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” won $168,000 and donated it all to a nonprofit a long way from Beverly Hills: the Central Illinois Foodbank.

Jennie Garth, actress, mug

Garth

Which brings us to Cammie Clark.

One of Jennie Garth’s biggest fans, she has a unique spin on Jennie, too.

“She’s a bed hog and probably snores now!” says Cammie, laughingly.

Cammie says that with a deep love, good reason and special perspective.

She is Jennie’s sister — “a protective older sister,” she describes herself — and these days a stylist and hair salon owner in Arcola.

022821-blm-loc-flickcolumn-cammie garth clark (2).jpg

Cammie Garth Clark is sister to actress Jennie Garth, who donated her winnings from "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" to the Central Illinois Foodbank.

Says Cammie: "Jennie is one of the most generous, loving, kind-hearted humans I know … an awesome daughter, sister, mother, wife and friend. I’m always excited to see whatever project she’s working on, but on 'Wheel of Fortune’ she also made me so proud. I had no idea she’d won! She kept that a secret … and no idea of the charity, either. All she said was that she had been focused and (after seeing the show) I understand the focus — to FEED FAMILIES! She is such a bright light!"

“Never lost her grounding,” adds Cammie. “A farm girl who just has a different career in a different city.”

90210 never forgets 61953. Or, 62702. Or 61727. Or …

And suddenly, the town began being bombed …

Danny Smith doesn’t consider himself much of a newsmaker or most certainly a newsman reporting live from the scene.

But that was Danny last week, big time.

Retired, a former Central Illinoisan who moved to the more scenic wonders of Colorado, each winter he and his wife nonetheless tire a bit of the Colorado winter and, come February, head south in their RV to roam Texas.

That’s where they were last week as the news cameras came to them as they “vacationed” in a state suddenly blackened by a failing power grid and with that, a lack of drinking water and developing food shortage.

“We decided to hit the road and head back,” says Danny.

As they neared home, a text from his son, Dan, another former Twin Citian and Illinois State University graduate, made the Smiths think perhaps they should have stayed in Texas.

The Smiths live in Broomfield, Colorado, about 30 miles northwest of Denver.

As they were returning, their town was being “bombed” by humongous mechanical parts, slamming into streets, yards, one chunk so close to a youth soccer field that the soccer-playing kids began running to cars and picnic shelters to avoid being bombed, like a scene out of a Tom Cruise action movie.

“The Broomfield police were getting so many calls,” says Danny, “they asked people to stop calling them about debris!”

Overhead Broomfield last week was a United Airlines flight whose right engine caught fire and began dropping shrapnel, including an engine ring that landed just feet from the porch of a home about a half-mile from the Smiths.

“My son,” says Dan, “heard the ‘boom!!!’ Said it sounded like a dump truck or something. We’re really fortunate no one was hurt.”

Danny Smith? He plans now to hang around home for a bit, but if he decides to venture, we’ll keep you posted for future unfolding major news events live from the scene.

022821-blm-loc-flickcolumn-broomfield home (2).jpg

A United Airlines plane's right engine caught fire last week and began dropping shrapnel over Broomfield, Colorado, including an engine ring that landed just feet from a home about a half mile from ex-Twin Citian Danny Smith’s home.

His latest great catch

Readers might recall that Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and Naperville native Cameron Brate — he's also the nephew of Bloomington’s Mary Vogel and husband Steve Vogel, the author, retired State Farm exec and former WJBC icon — caught three passes in that big Super Bowl win from celebrated QB Tom Brady.

Brate made one huge catch since then, too.

Were you following the story of the celebratory post-Super Bowl boat parade in Tampa when a bit out of character, the usually tame Brady suddenly lifted the Super Bowl trophy and literally tossed it from his own boat to a player in the next boat, risking that if the pass was dropped, the trophy would plop into Tampa Bay?

It was Brate to whom Brady passed the trophy.

Is there any better show of confidence in how sure-handed a receiver is than of that?

Super!

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

