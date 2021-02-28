Flick: Jennie Garth? That’s Cammie’s sis!

“Never lost her grounding,” adds Cammie. “A farm girl who just has a different career in a different city.”

90210 never forgets 61953. Or, 62702. Or 61727. Or …

And suddenly, the town began being bombed …

Danny Smith doesn’t consider himself much of a newsmaker or most certainly a newsman reporting live from the scene.

But that was Danny last week, big time.

Retired, a former Central Illinoisan who moved to the more scenic wonders of Colorado, each winter he and his wife nonetheless tire a bit of the Colorado winter and, come February, head south in their RV to roam Texas.

That’s where they were last week as the news cameras came to them as they “vacationed” in a state suddenly blackened by a failing power grid and with that, a lack of drinking water and developing food shortage.

“We decided to hit the road and head back,” says Danny.

As they neared home, a text from his son, Dan, another former Twin Citian and Illinois State University graduate, made the Smiths think perhaps they should have stayed in Texas.

The Smiths live in Broomfield, Colorado, about 30 miles northwest of Denver.