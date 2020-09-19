Flick: Losing everything at age 76 ... except your gratitude

How fast can life change?
If you’re Rob Visel, it’sjustaboutthisfast.
One moment, you’re inside your workshop, working on a job, in Visel’s case as a professional stone carver, sandblaster and upscale stone-patio architect and designer.
Then you take a break, step outside, see the winds stirring, smoke swirling and upon closer glance, not that far away, flames, so that you face that awful moment when you realize, like it or not, it’s time to leave.
“Oddly perhaps, I was calm walking to my car,” says Visel.
Andthat’swheneverythingchanged.
Have you been reading about all the horrendous, fast-moving wildfires out in the West?
A McLean County native, Holy Trinity (now Central Catholic) graduate and member of a large, longtime Hudson family who lives and works now in a small town near Medford, Ore., the 76-year-old Visel has a firsthand report.
In fact, other than the few clothes he was able to grab, a battered laptop, the car he drove off and a 97-year-old man he was able to rescue from the home next door, that’s all Visel now has to show for 76 years.
The unexpected upshot?
“The greatest impact has been emotional,” writes Visel in an email. “So many people have been so helpful. Just thinking how awesome people truly are — tears of love and gratitude now stream down my face, whilst I type this.”
Yes,thatgrateful.
The oldest of 12 children of Dorothy and Robert Visel, living in a Hudson farmhouse, a key player on his 1962 high school Saints football team, Visel also has always been a bit of an individualist, a free spirit, living by his own wits, “always one who has been ready for the next adventure,“ as his younger brother, Peter, puts it.
After high school, he joined the Marines.
Then he moved to Albuquerque, N.M., an artsy town, where he learned to be a glass blower. That led to his next 15 years living in New Zealand and Australia, to explore life there.
Once back in the U.S., Visel found another artful pursuit — stone carving — and moved to Oregon, a famous free-will state, where he married and had a son.
That’s where, in a scenic, forested part of southern Oregon next to the Cascade Mountains, he was last week.
“I’d heard there was a fire that had started about 10 miles to the south,” says Visel. “But wildfires are common. My concern was not that great. My work kept me concentrating ...”
Then passed a police car, broadcasting out, “Evacuate immediately! Evacuate immediately!”
Visel made a quick grab at his nearby home and also got Lynn, his 97-year-old neighbor and Lynn’s two dogs, and they escaped to the home of Visel’s ex-wife, Kat.
Traffic northbound was heavy, he says.
Everyone else was trying to escape, too.
For the next three days, they hunkered, until Visel was able to return to see the more than 600 homes and 100 businesses in his area that had been destroyed … and sadly his work place and his home as well, entirely.
“It's hard to imagine,” says brother Peter Visel, “how anyone would feel when your home, all your personal possessions, the tools of your trade, everything except the vehicle you escaped in, are gone in only hours.”
Visel’s trailer home was insured, but its contents and his work place were not. Thus Peter has started a GoFundMe account (it’s at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rob-visel-fire-restoration-relief if you’d like to help) that by late last week had raised $4,625 of a $20,000 goal.
“As oldest, he always looked out for us when we were younger,” says Peter. “Rob was always the one I looked up to, especially when our parents were busy taking care of this or that while we were growing up on a farm.”
Thus it’s time, theorizes Peter, for him to be there now for Rob instead.
One of the weirdest parts of such an awful experience, says Rob, are the little things, to suddenly realize you don’t have a toothbrush, a phone-charging cord, no Social Security card, no passport, his meds.
“Occasionally," he says, "the past year has brought the thought that it might be time for a change for me. So in a way, if there's a positive, this is like a great adventure in the making. Fire has taught me a lot. And now it just amazes me that I didn’t know that so many people have such hearts of gold and are willing to help.”
Much like the rest of his life, Rob sees this now as yet another opportunity, his “next adventure,” as brother Peter might say.
He’sgettingbackuponhisfeetthatfast.
