Flick: Losing everything at age 76 ... except your gratitude

How fast can life change?

If you’re Rob Visel, it’sjustaboutthisfast.

One moment, you’re inside your workshop, working on a job, in Visel’s case as a professional stone carver, sandblaster and upscale stone-patio architect and designer.

Then you take a break, step outside, see the winds stirring, smoke swirling and upon closer glance, not that far away, flames, so that you face that awful moment when you realize, like it or not, it’s time to leave.

“Oddly perhaps, I was calm walking to my car,” says Visel.

Andthat’swheneverythingchanged.

Have you been reading about all the horrendous, fast-moving wildfires out in the West?

A McLean County native, Holy Trinity (now Central Catholic) graduate and member of a large, longtime Hudson family who lives and works now in a small town near Medford, Ore., the 76-year-old Visel has a firsthand report.

In fact, other than the few clothes he was able to grab, a battered laptop, the car he drove off and a 97-year-old man he was able to rescue from the home next door, that’s all Visel now has to show for 76 years.

The unexpected upshot?