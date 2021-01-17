 Skip to main content
Flick: Meanwhile, the good goes quietly on …
FLICK

Flick: Meanwhile, the good goes quietly on …

In the midst of all the controversy and chaos in recent days — and COVID-19 besides — positive things are still happening outside of the headlines.

Take Kathy Willerton.

The morning after a recent snow/ice event that left the area glazed with winter, the Mackinaw woman went to the IGA store there to pick up a few groceries.

As she walked to the door, two men were clearing snow — store owner Brett Zehr and manager Scott Jacobs — and Jacobs approached to say the store unfortunately had lost power, but she was welcome to go in to get any essentials.

That wouldn’t work, Kathy explained, as she had no cash or checkbook, only a debit card, and without electricity, those are useless.

That’s when Kathy heard this: “You can go inside and get whatever you need. You can just pay for it the next time you’re in.”

Scott Jacobs instructed that.

Kathy Willerton

Willerton

And so Kathy did, into a dark store, where she picked up what she needed and walked out, without paying.

“They wouldn’t even take my name,” says Kathy.

As later explained by Jacobs: “We’re a small town and we try to be good to our customers and our community. We wouldn’t want someone to go in and do all their grocery shopping and pick up a carton of cigarettes, but for a few things they need, that’s fine. We want our customers to come back.”

To which Kathy replies: “How all-around awesome small towns are.”

It also, she adds, makes one realize that the majority of humankind is wonderful, that it’s just a small handful of the not-so-nice who get all the attention.

Tommy Lasorda … when in Bloomington

Tommy Lasorda, the L.A. Dodgers manager who died last week at 93, won more than 1,600 games, two World Series titles, was a popular banquet speaker and became perhaps the sport’s greatest ambassador during his 71 years in it.

And that just doesn’t cover it.

Especially if you ask Cherilyn Hardman Sytar of Bloomington.

In 1990, her husband, Larry Hardman, a Dodgers fan since childhood in Lexington, was fighting for his own life.

At age 49, he had ALS.

When Cherilyn heard Lasorda would be in town to speak at an Illinois State University baseball fundraiser, she called ISU to ask if Lasorda could sign something, anything, for Larry.

The night came and Cherilyn figured it was a no … until the doorbell rang.

Watch now: Flick: In midst of all the news ... there’s Emma Welp’s life and times

Instead of sending something signed, it was Lasorda himself, along with an entourage of a key scout and a former Dodgers star.

They stayed for more than an hour, says Cherilyn, as Larry Hardman kept telling Lasorda he was his biggest fan and Lasorda kept saying, “Hey, man, with what you are going through, I’m your biggest fan.”

Four months later, Larry Hardman died.

Lasorda sent flowers.

Shortly thereafter, he also sent a handwritten, page-long note of condolence and encouragement to the Hardman family, signed “Your friend, Tom Lasorda.”

“Those were all things someone like him obviously did not have to do,” says Cherilyn, “… but he did. A super nice man.”

011721-blm-loc-flickcolumn-Tommy Lasorda a Dodgers Midwest scout Larry and Cherilyn Hardman (now Sytar) and former Dodgers catcher and coach Joe Ferguson.jpg

From left, Dodgers’ legend Tommy Lasorda, a Midwest scout for the L.A. Dodgers, Larry and Cherilyn Hardman (now Sytar) of Bloomington and former Dodgers catcher/coach Joe Ferguson.

The president who surveyed dinner rolls

Column writers are storytellers. So are authors, playwrights, movie makers, parents at bedtime, and church ministers.

Harold Skillrud was a great storyteller.

A wavy-haired Scandinavian and devoted Lutheran with a powerful, Moses-like voice, grand sense of humor and divinely driven zeal, he also had many life experiences, from having a meeting with the pope, to attending Prayer Day vigils with U.S. presidents, to becoming a bishop in the national Lutheran church, to back in the late 1950s proposing and then overseeing the building of St. John’s Lutheran at Towanda and Emerson in Bloomington, and for the next 70 years watching it grow.

And those stories …

One of our own favorites: Early in his career, about 1961 or ‘62, Skillrud was asked to give the invocation at a Twin City fundraising dinner where he sat next to the night’s keynote speaker, the host then of a TV program sponsored by General Electric. GE had a branch factory in Bloomington.

As a waitress came along asking diners if they wanted a dinner roll, the keynote speaker grinned, winched his head a bit and launched into a soliloquy to Skillrud about how such an approach of individually serving rolls was so much better than what he regularly saw — simply placing on the table a basket of rolls, when so many rolls then would go uneaten and, in a world of hungry, to waste.

Harodl Skillrud

Skillrud

“The man had a real passion for dinner rolls,” said Skillrud, smiling at the memory. “You could tell he had a vision of becoming more than just a dinner speaker.”

It was then, as Skillrud told it, that he and Ronald Reagan began ardently surveying the Bloomington banquet room for uneaten dinner rolls.

We offer the story because last week, at 93, Skillrud, the Lutheran minister for 70 years, passed.

“I suspect he’s already located Martin Luther,” smirked one of Skillrud’s equally humored sons, Dr. David Skillrud, a day after his dad’s passage.

Then after that, it surely was to see again Reagan, to rescue any heavenly dinner rolls up there, too.

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com

