Flick: Meanwhile, the good goes quietly on …

In the midst of all the controversy and chaos in recent days — and COVID-19 besides — positive things are still happening outside of the headlines.

Take Kathy Willerton.

The morning after a recent snow/ice event that left the area glazed with winter, the Mackinaw woman went to the IGA store there to pick up a few groceries.

As she walked to the door, two men were clearing snow — store owner Brett Zehr and manager Scott Jacobs — and Jacobs approached to say the store unfortunately had lost power, but she was welcome to go in to get any essentials.

That wouldn’t work, Kathy explained, as she had no cash or checkbook, only a debit card, and without electricity, those are useless.

That’s when Kathy heard this: “You can go inside and get whatever you need. You can just pay for it the next time you’re in.”

Scott Jacobs instructed that.

And so Kathy did, into a dark store, where she picked up what she needed and walked out, without paying.

“They wouldn’t even take my name,” says Kathy.