Flick: Meet the 'corny' Normal family with a grain tribute in their front yard

Family fun in the Summer of COVID?

Maybe day trips?

Getting a backyard pool and making it a water park?

Walking the dog until even the dog is dog-tired of walking?

Or (please be seated) growing corn in your front yard, in a single row across the front of your home, from east to west in a display of the grain’s evolution, with signs in front of each plant to identify it — not only as an educational project for your own children but also a tribute for others to a grain that is so abundant in Central Illinois, it has become one of Earth’s richest suppliers to the rest of the planet.

“We’re just kind of dorks,” laughs Erin Ripley Gataric.

Yes, drive past the home of Erin and Alexander Gataric at 1311 East Vernon in Normal these days and you almost certainly will do a double-take.

But there’s more than raw-dough dorkiness here.

In the spring, a friend put down mulch along the front of the Gatarics' ranch home, but it was especially rich in nitrogen, a soil mixture that for a first growing season is not highly receptive to most plant-life ... except corn.