Flick: Meet the 'corny' Normal family with a grain tribute in their front yard
Erin Ripley-Gataric and her daughters Nora Gataric, 7, and Tessa Gataric, 9, look at the growth progress of a variety of different corn hybrids the family is growing in their front yard at 1311 E. Vernon Ave., Normal. The corn plants represent samples of historic varieties that have been planted by civilizations as far back as 6000 BCE and as recent as 1994.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Family fun in the Summer of COVID?

Maybe day trips?

Getting a backyard pool and making it a water park?

Walking the dog until even the dog is dog-tired of walking?

Or (please be seated) growing corn in your front yard, in a single row across the front of your home, from east to west in a display of the grain’s evolution, with signs in front of each plant to identify it — not only as an educational project for your own children but also a tribute for others to a grain that is so abundant in Central Illinois, it has become one of Earth’s richest suppliers to the rest of the planet.

“We’re just kind of dorks,” laughs Erin Ripley Gataric.

Nora Gataric, 7, looks at some pre-Incan corn from 1300 CE that her family is growing in their front yard at 1311 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.

Yes, drive past the home of Erin and Alexander Gataric at 1311 East Vernon in Normal these days and you almost certainly will do a double-take.

But there’s more than raw-dough dorkiness here.

In the spring, a friend put down mulch along the front of the Gatarics' ranch home, but it was especially rich in nitrogen, a soil mixture that for a first growing season is not highly receptive to most plant-life ... except corn.

Corn loves nitrogen. It needs lots of it for growth. It’s like, in humans, the growth needs of milk, proteins and in summertime, a good corndog.

Thus for the Gatarics and their school-age daughters was born a summer “outside-the-classroom” botanic project that’s part fun, part necessity, part education and, by October, maybe part dinner, too.

“It’s growing nicely,” muses Erin. “I’ve thought about helping with the cross-pollination ... but I’m going to need a step-ladder.”

Tessa Gataric, 9, looks at the growth progress of a variety of different corn hybrids that her family is growing in their front yard at 1311 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.

12-year-old senior citizens …

Westminster Village is a popular retirement community and 40-acre campus for seniors on Bloomington’s southeast side whose bus you’ve seen around town, carrying residents to any of many adventures.

Westminster’s young "oldsters."

And so you can imagine the widened eyes lately when the Westminster bus trundles pulls up to a location stop, the doors open and out of the bus emerges ... a group roughly 60 to 70 years younger than the average Westminster denizen.

“We’re not branching into childcare, just sharing our blessings,” explains Barb Nathan, Westminster’s executive director.

Seems a few years ago, Westminster donated a bus to the Boys and Girls Club of B-N, had it detailed and logo'd for the club that has utilized it since. Except one day this month, the bus broke down and faced $3,000 in repairs.

Thus evolved a win-win.

Because the Club was out of a ride and Westminster outside trips are down due to COVID-19, it has loaned the club its bus.

“We are truly blessed to live in such an amazing community,” says Tony Morstatter, of the Boys and Girls Club. “With all that is going on today, our community remains stronger together and the generosity of Westminster Village is a great example. We cannot thank them enough.”

And of course, who knows — in 60 or 70 years, those same folks could be riding the Westminster bus again.

Gibson City fame, again!

A few weeks ago in this space was brought up a little-known historical nugget — that “Aunt Jemima” in the 1960s and 1970s was Maxine Johnson Jackson, of Gibson City, the Ford County town of 3,500.

Having passed in 1995, Maxine is buried in Drummer Township Cemetery, part of Gibson City’s annual cemetery walk.

Since that column, we’ve been asked several times via comments, email and phone calls yet another question:

“Hey! What about Little Miss Sunbeam?”

You know her, right? That sunny little face on the front of a loaf of Sunbeam Bread?

Yes, Gibson City springs eternal, eternally.

Donna Kay Erickson Gramlich and her Sunbeam representation.

That face is Donna Kay Erickson Gramlich, also of Gibson City.

Born in 1950, Donna Kay posed for that Sunbeam job at the vintage age of 5. As a grade schooler, she toured the country, appearing on billboards and in Sunbeam ads in magazines across the U.S. Later, she became a “stewardess” for TWA, then a certified nurse assistant in Champaign.

Sadly, in 2006, only 56, she then joined Maxine.

Her grave marker nonetheless remains a popular stop on the cemetery tour.

Sunbeam bread and delicious maple syrup ... As one in Gibson City recently joked, “Might we suggest French bread to kick off the next cemetery walk?”

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com

