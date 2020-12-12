Flick: Obama's new book and the Bloomington connection

So Barack Obama’s new book, “A Promised Land,” is getting nice reviews and countless plugs. and on its first day out, instantly rocketed to No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list.

It has passages, too, that only in Central Illinois might merit an asterisk (*) for additional commentary.

For instance, on Page 32, Obama writes:

“I kept my head down in those early months (of being an Illinois state senator). Some of my colleagues were suspicious of my odd name and Harvard pedigree, but … I got to know my fellow legislators … not just in the Senate chambers but also on the basketball court, at golf outings and during the weekly bipartisan poker games we’d organize — with a $2, three-raise limit, the room thick with smoke, trash talk and slow fizz of yet another beer can being opened ...”

One of those Wednesday night regulars among cards, warming beer and future U.S. presidents?

For one, State Sen. Bill Brady, the Bloomington Republican and longtime B-N businessman.

"I used to always tease him (Obama) that he is more conservative with his money at cards than he is with tax dollars,” says Brady. “And he’d joke he needed to go back home with some money, or Michelle would give him grief …"