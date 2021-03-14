 Skip to main content
Flick: Oh, baby! What a result!
FLICK

Flick: Oh, baby! What a result!

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Newest 'stay-at-home’ side effect

“Oh my gosh — we’re slammed!” exclaims one nurse who works at a Bloomington-Normal OB/GYN office. “I think everyone got pregnant!”

Latest want-ad

As it appeared on a Champaign-based online website:

“WEDDING DRESS FOR SALE …

Worn once by mistake.

Email Jennie.”

Weirdest occurrence

On one recent Sunday morning, the clue to 35-across in this newspaper’s crossword puzzle was “Reagan secretary of state.”

For those who couldn’t recall the man’s name, scrolling across the bottom of TV screens on news channels that very morning was word that George Shultz had passed at 100. He was Ronald Reagan’s secretary of state.

Flick: What a coronacoaster it’s been!

Most amusing neighborhood ‘watch’

One recent day, residents in Bloomington’s Spring Ridge neighborhood were advised that maintenance on sewers was being done, and that for three days residents should cover their drains and toilets because a “high volume water jetting machine” might force water “out of the drain traps.”

As one resident amusingly put it: “For three days, those in our subdivision were in a situation where using the toilet was figuratively and literally a 'crap shoot.’”

Best Name Club

— Michael Sue. He's a personal injury lawyer from Peoria.

— Deana Moore Schoolcraft. She's teaching an art class at Heartland Community College in Normal.

— U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island). If the guys ever runs for the White House...

Newest example of having far too many acronyms these days

In one area newspaper’s recent classified ad was a job for a truck driver, listing the salary, hours and a list of “benefits“ that included “STD.”

One can get a “sexually transmitted disease” driving the company’s truck?

Then after that you realized, “Short-Term Disability.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Latest wintertime boast

Everyone‘s heard the tale that in the middle of a summertime heat wave, it can be hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk or car hood. But during last month’s polar vortex that dropped temperatures in Central Illinois well below zero, one ingenuous resident showed what one actually CAN DO with an egg at the depths of a winter cold snap. (The photo of it is here to prove it.)

031421-loc-blm-flickcolumn-egg in deep freeze egg deborah mehlberg.jpg

Great business name, March nominee

In Irvine, California, is the law firm, Payne & Fears.

Most apparently appropriate recall

Ground beef distributed by a Midwest meat-packing plant was recalled recently because of possible bacteria. Interestingly, before the potential problem was discovered, the hamburger had been sold only at one grocery store location — in Sandwich, Illinois.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Why, Arizona

— Gun Town, Mississippi

— Bucksnort, Arkansas

— Smartsville, California

— Safe, Missouri

Latest greatest obituary

As read one portion of a humorous notice of Susan Kay Bickers Youngblood, formerly of Bloomington and Georgetown:

“… Susan possessed an even stronger love for her grandchildren (than her own children). She would often admit that if she had known how fun grandkids were, she would have had them first.”

Most confusing street corner

In Normal, Maple Street is near Maple Place and in Bloomington, Oakland Court intersects with Oakland Avenue, but the Twin Cities can’t beat the Villages in Florida, where many Twin Citians retire and/or winter.

031421-loc-blm-flickcolumn-tuscaloosa-george vaught.jpg

Reader George Vaught sent in this photo of Tuscaloosa intersecting with Tuscaloos in The Villages, Florida.

As reader George Vaught points out, where Tuscaloosa intersects with Tuscaloosa: “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our March board of contributors: Jack Secord, John Copenhaver, George Vaught, Karyn Hasselbring, David Davenport, Galen Crow, Deborah Mehlberg, Linda Baughan, Norville Richards and Dr. Frank Beaty, Bloomington; Lee Templeton, Palmview, Texas; Lisa Eidenmiller, Stanford; Roger Hughes, Natalie Sharman and Cathy Ferme, Normal.

21 celebrities with ties to Bloomington-Normal

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com

