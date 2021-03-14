Flick: Oh, baby! What a result!

As one resident amusingly put it: “For three days, those in our subdivision were in a situation where using the toilet was figuratively and literally a 'crap shoot.’”

Best Name Club

— Michael Sue. He's a personal injury lawyer from Peoria.

— Deana Moore Schoolcraft. She's teaching an art class at Heartland Community College in Normal.

— U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island). If the guys ever runs for the White House...

Newest example of having far too many acronyms these days

In one area newspaper’s recent classified ad was a job for a truck driver, listing the salary, hours and a list of “benefits“ that included “STD.”

One can get a “sexually transmitted disease” driving the company’s truck?

Then after that you realized, “Short-Term Disability.”

Latest wintertime boast