Flick: Oh, the things one can find on Google Earth...

In this technological age, just what amazing things can one discover that otherwise would go fully unseen?

Check out a find made by Chris Griffin of Bloomington.

The son of Ken Griffin — Ken worked 21 years at the Mitsubishi Motors plant on Normal’s west edge — Chris was checking out Google Earth satellite photos of the auto plant, to discover a Google satellite photo of the factory from 2015 that showed something a bit odd.

On the north end of the plant, as Mitsubishi was announcing its closing, someone (Chris figures it might have been an exiting Mitsubishi employee) pieced together a bunch of old shipping containers, wood pallets, random materials, etc. — sort of like a gigantic jigsaw puzzle — to form a message — “THE END” — that would, as the “artist” knew, be captured by satellite at some point.

“My dad,” says Chris, “provided well for our family. It was sad to see it get shut down.”

But now?

As Chris has discovered via Google Earth, which recently updated its imagery of the area after Rivian, the automotive company, purchased the property and began readying to build electric trucks, someone has now gone back to update the 2015 message so that it reads, “NOT THE END.”

“I find the juxtaposition between the messages quite interesting,” says Chris. “It’s neat to see the breath of life Rivian is putting into it out there.”

We’d fully agree.

A lifelong Illinoisan, now Maryland, too?

While computers were created to make these lives of ours easier, they can add humor to it, too, and inadvertently at that.

Take David Skillrud.

A Bloomington-based doctor, Skillrud accessed his phone's voicemail the other morning to hear this message:

"This is Walgreens Alliance, with a phone message for ... DAVID SKILLRUD MARYLAND. If this is ... DAVID SKILLRUD MARYLAND ... please call 800-xxx-xxxx.”

Skillrud says he usually skips such messages.

"But my curiosity,” he says, “got the best of me. I called the number a couple of hours later, and said, 'This is David Skillrud, but not David Skillrud Maryland.'”

A “nice lady,” says Dr. Skillrud, asked for his birthdate, looked up his account and asked, “Are you David Skillrud, MD?”

Yes, said Skillrud.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And so it was explained why the computer had identified him as "David Skillrud Maryland."

Says Skillrud: "We both laughed and I explained I got my MD almost 42 years ago, and NEVER have I been called David Skillrud Maryland."

That is, until now, in this computerized age of simpler times.

Coincidentally for a doctor, he’s actually practicing in ILL, of course.

One "solution" to the waiter/waitress/cook shortage

As we slowly emerge from the extended shadow of COVID, you’ve no doubt heard or read about the severe waiter/waitress shortage as restaurants and pubs desperately work to hire more staff.

If creativity counts, we’d say an award should go to Busy Corner, the legendary (especially renowned for its pies) restaurant in Goodfield, along Interstate 74 between Bloomington-Normal and Peoria.

“Nothing seemed to be working at all,” says owner Derek Vollmer.

So he and wife, Emily, posted the following notification on Facebook:

“Cooking 'CLASSES’ available NOW!

“5am-1pm, 5 days a week, or after school, 4pm-9pm, and weekends, available as part-time and full time classes!

“Learn how to make our amazing pies … and our homemade foods, soup entrees and more! No cost to you as we will actually pay you to attend!! Give us a call today to get registered!

“Other classes available include learning how to dish-wash, or count cash, and give change back. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!!!”

We checked back.

The clever “help wanted” post on Facebook got more than 360 likes, 27 comments (all positive), 229 shares and — dangit — no applicants.

But, says Derek, the busy corner of Busy Corner (it’s one of the most accurately named eateries around) has been able to hire several cooks, and a new idea has been born as well.

“We got so much interest in those 'classes,’ we will keep that in mind for the future,” says Derek. “I originally went to school to be a culinary teacher and have always wanted to do that.”

The Even Busier Corner, anyone?

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.