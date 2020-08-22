Flick: One grave discovery?

Flick Lite, the latest of sights, sites and interesting occurrences, offered as always by the readers and your own resident Lite boy:

Newest GPS proclamation

At Bloomington’s Evergreen Cemetery recently to do family genealogy research, Marsha Forsyth of Mahomet was either highly amused or fully mortified. “First I felt a little uncomfortable driving into the cemetery to look for my relatives and the family plot. Then my car’s GPS suddenly announced, ‘You have reached your final destination.’”

Newest creative neighborhood trend

Apparently going out of style are those simple “Garage Sale” signs.

Appearing recently along Front Street in Bloomington, a garage-sale sign that read, “Put Our Junk In Your Trunk.”

Near McGregor Street, one proclaiming “Crap You Need.”

Earliest Christmas season yet?

Christmas in July or August used to be a joke, marketing scheme or prime time for the Hallmark Channel to warm up its Yuletide leftovers, but in stores — already for a month or more — are Christmas displays.

“I think because of all the COVID-19 gloom and doom, we’ve had many customers say how much they enjoy the Christmas displays,” attests one clerk at a Hobby Lobby store in Normal.

Most timely — or untimely — find

Kent Lowry of Normal was recently going through stuff in his home’s attic when he came across an old kerosene heater whose brand name he found a bit ironic in today’s times.

“Cozy up to Corona!” it reads on the side of the box.

Kent says he might pass on that this winter.

Another byproduct of the times

Have you noticed how many disposable face masks one can now see lying either discarded or lost in parking lots or along roads?

Most prophetic stop

After a recent funeral and burial in the Champaign County town of Penfield, the hearse driver went to lunch at a nearby grill where the long, stately hearse was parked out front and passers-by from the funeral couldn’t help but notice the name of the pub — The Last Call.

Mileage promise

Talk about a great guarantee. At a Peoria Mitsubishi dealer, obviously adding one too many sets of 000’s, an advertisement recently offered a 10-year/1,000,000-mile warranty.

As says Neil Gridley who spotted the warranty: "A million miles is a lot. I wonder if I would be around for the end of it.”

Best-looking ‘hot dog’

And it’s not really a hot dog. Available this summer at Denny’s Donuts in Bloomington: hot dog long johns!

Latest greatest obituary

The reason for the death of Max Alden Madsen, 91, a well-known Chicago car dealer, as explained in his death notice in the Chicago Tribune:

“Mainly, we suspect, it was to prevent himself from having to watch another Chicago Bears team go 8-8 and play in an empty stadium no less.”

More fun places to visit, if only for their names

(As offered by the readers)

— Pig, Kentucky

— Hot Coffee, Mississippi

— Goodnight, Texas

And One Maybe Not-So-Fun Place To Visit Now, If Only For Its Name

— Corona Place, California

Funniest Typo

As it appeared recently in one area newspaper:

“Olney begins

annual mosquito

spaying program”

(Should have been “spraying” of course, but spaying them might work, too.)

Most timely greeting

In Minier, Phil Anderson got the usually nice card for Father’s Day from a daughter in Florida, along this year with a hand-written side-note at the edge of the card, too:

It read: “Daddy’s like you are harder to find than toilet paper during Covid.”

Best Name Club

— Teresa Fish. She’s swimming coach at Illinois Wesleyan University.

— William Barr. As U.S. Attorney General, he’s also unofficial head of the bar association, right?

Latest eye-catching advisory

As reads the sign posted at a car wash along Eastland Drive in Bloomington:

"ATTENTION: Please wait for door to open before entering"

Umm, apparently some haven't ...

‘Coolest’ benefit

As listed among “membership benefits” on the door of a tanning salon in Normal:

"Freezing Available"

One discovers, of course, it refers to "freezing" one's membership status, if needed or desired, especially in times of COVID-19.

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or post on the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our latest board of contributors: Virginia Lowery, Towanda; Rhonda Gordon, Penfield; Tom Weber, Olney; Kimberly Holtz, Springfield; Neil Gridley, Alan Holt, Lee Templeton and Ruthie Cobb, Bloomington; Phil Anderson, Minier; Tony Bonacorsi, Nashville, Tenn.; Marsha Forsyth, Mahomet; Marc Lebovitz, Kent Lowry, Max Albritton, Roger Hughes and Cathy Ferme, Normal.​