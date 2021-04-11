Flick: Our ‘spring’ of being vaccinated

The mall lots even have cars!

The vaccine, of course, is what’s especially spawning the spring in all of us, a call to arms that many seniors have accomplished and more of those younger are launching now.

Vaccine No. 1 — OK, I felt a little crummy afterward. A bit fatigued. But it feels good to be a bit protected.

Vaccine No. 2 — OK, I felt a little crummy afterward. Maybe a headache, more sluggishness. But it feels good to be fully vaxxed.

Then comes two weeks after that ...

It’s your own private Fourth of July, an independence day of sorts, the day health officials say your life is more safe and you can begin making solid plans again.

Maybe we should do a lunch? Meet for a drink? Maybe we should drive somewhere, finally plan a vacation! When someone suddenly gets near and invades that zone defense we’ve been playing — no closer than 6 feet! — you think about it still but then say to yourself, “OK. Maybe it’s OK now.”

While danger remains and COVID-19 with variants is far from done, the seeds of our own spring, a la 2021, are all out there.

Already, even if only mid-April, many in B-N have their patio furniture out.