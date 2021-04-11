Flick: Our ‘spring’ of being vaccinated

The first snow of winter always falls gently, a scenic blanket of white and Christmas card covers, an irony also because by April, snow is rarely more than just a four-letter word.
Summer and autumn have their inaugural joys, too — in summer, the first picnic, planning vacations, casual get-togethers; in autumn, a cooling, the leaves, the re-emergence of the tuba on a Friday night at halftime.
But nothing screams out “Welcome!” better than spring.
It’s that annual revival.
And this year … the hunch is the markings of spring and coming back to life that are all the more accentuated.
Because that’s what we’re doing, too — all of us.
Coming out!
As fear of COVID-19 begins to wane, this spring we’re the blooms of a new season, too.
Have you noticed the signs?
Traffic is heavier, maybe a little faster, too.
At times, Veterans Parkway actually has solid streams of cars again, like those golden days of yore, or at least 2019.
More are in stores and restaurants.
With lowered mortgage rates and a renewed optimism that we might actually have more people in them, home sales are white-hot.
The mall lots even have cars!
The vaccine, of course, is what’s especially spawning the spring in all of us, a call to arms that many seniors have accomplished and more of those younger are launching now.
Vaccine No. 1 — OK, I felt a little crummy afterward. A bit fatigued. But it feels good to be a bit protected.
Vaccine No. 2 — OK, I felt a little crummy afterward. Maybe a headache, more sluggishness. But it feels good to be fully vaxxed.
Then comes two weeks after that ...
It’s your own private Fourth of July, an independence day of sorts, the day health officials say your life is more safe and you can begin making solid plans again.
Maybe we should do a lunch? Meet for a drink? Maybe we should drive somewhere, finally plan a vacation! When someone suddenly gets near and invades that zone defense we’ve been playing — no closer than 6 feet! — you think about it still but then say to yourself, “OK. Maybe it’s OK now.”
While danger remains and COVID-19 with variants is far from done, the seeds of our own spring, a la 2021, are all out there.
Already, even if only mid-April, many in B-N have their patio furniture out.
Restaurants are loaded with outdoor seating and quite a few inside, too.
The parking lots at businesses — especially those that cater to spring, like Growing Grounds, Casey’s Garden Shop, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Ace Hardware or AB Hatchery — look unusually filled.
Have you tried to buy the chemicals for your yard’s swimming pool or hot tub? Word is, people are so anxious this year, retailers already are selling out and we’re still several weeks from that season.
After a year of being trapped in our own lives’ winters, spring is arriving, on so many levels.
You can smell someone in the neighborhood grilling out again.
You want to wash the windows, blow out the garage.
March may come in like a lamb, but it goes out like the vrooooom of a Harley.
The neighborhood dogs are communicating with each other, and while census folk say Illinois’ human population is dropping, it appears that during our year of staying home, the dog population nonetheless has grown.
Veterans Parkway is being resurfaced again. That I-55 bridge repair over 74 is miserably stalling traffic. Is there a more wonderful sign of a real spring? (OK, maybe so, but bear with me — I’m trying to make a point here.)
The geese and ducks are back on the pond, flitting about, too, all in the mood for love and then another half dozen kids.
Constitution Trail suddenly needs traffic cops again.
The stock guy at CVS confides a secret: That after the first few days of spring warmth and potential shorts weather, the sales of ladies’ razors always rise.
It's road patch. Everywhere.
Suddenly, first thing in the morning, you notice your legs are as white as the bed sheets from whence they just emerged.
Spring always has been a Polaroid to life — or in more modern times, perhaps Mother Nature taking a selfie — but in 2021 it seems all the more celebrated.
Top-down days, finally in a top-down mood.
The renewal we celebrate in all our springs feels especially profound this year, and perhaps the marvel of spring 2021 is as simple as this: Like nature every year, this spring our own lives are becoming more like life again, too.
Welcome back!
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.