Flick: Regis? Quiet … and high-energy, too

Soon thereafter, Shangraw walked over, leaned in, quickly introduced himself and said to Philbin, "You got a moment for a quick bit on camera?"

And then, as the TV light illuminated, as if a button somewhere had been pushed to activate him, suddenly out came the cheerful, high-octane Regis that everyone loved, followed that evening by a 45-minute talk to a capacity crowd that was off-the-cuff, fully extemporaneous, laced with hilarious quips about Bloomington folk in the audience he’d only known since 4 o’clock but acted as if he’d known a lifetime.

Philbin obviously also believed in paying back.

Later that night, back in "quiet mode," before leaving he turned to a Red Cross worker and said he'd like to give the organization his own check.

"You want to give us a check?" he was asked.

It was for $2,500.

The summertime rigors … of your mail carrier

“Neither snow nor rain nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” goes that famous United Postal Service credo.

Except for maybe — well — our summertime gardening.