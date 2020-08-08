You are the owner of this article.
Flick: Regis? Quiet … and high-energy, too
Flick: Regis? Quiet … and high-energy, too

You might have heard that some of America's most famously outgoing celebrities are, when out of the spotlight, inward, shy and downright quiet.

David Letterman, Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Johnny Depp, John Malkovich, Barack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel ... the list of the alleged goes on. 

Another, we'd suggest, might be Regis Philbin, one of America's most enduring TV personalities who died the other night at 88. 

In 1997, Philbin was keynote speaker at the annual “Evening of the Stars” benefit for the American Red Cross of the Heartland at today's DoubleTree Conference Center in Bloomington. Beforehand, he sat quietly at a table, observing the scene around him, every once in a while pausing to jot a note or calmly make a comment without much emotion or that full-of-energy Regis exhortation. 

Among those noticing was WEEK-TV reporter (and Normal Community High grad) Eric Shangraw, there to ideally get a quick Philbin sound bite for that night’s news.

"Boy, do you think he’s always this quiet?" whispered Shangraw. 

Soon thereafter, Shangraw walked over, leaned in, quickly introduced himself and said to Philbin, "You got a moment for a quick bit on camera?" 

And then, as the TV light illuminated, as if a button somewhere had been pushed to activate him, suddenly out came the cheerful, high-octane Regis that everyone loved, followed that evening by a 45-minute talk to a capacity crowd that was off-the-cuff, fully extemporaneous, laced with hilarious quips about Bloomington folk in the audience he’d only known since 4 o’clock but acted as if he’d known a lifetime. 

Philbin obviously also believed in paying back. 

Later that night, back in "quiet mode," before leaving he turned to a Red Cross worker and said he'd like to give the organization his own check. 

"You want to give us a check?" he was asked. 

It was for $2,500. 

The summertime rigors … of your mail carrier 

“Neither snow nor rain nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” goes that famous United Postal Service credo. 

Except for maybe — well — our summertime gardening. 

“There are some (mailboxes) that are so camouflaged by all the flowers and plantings around them, you could miss them if you weren’t looking,” says Pete Barry, chuckling as he says it, out on his daily rounds. Pete is a postal carrier in Bloomington on a motor route. 

“Maybe the worst part,” he adds, “is when you then stick your arm into the box, suddenly out from the flowers can come all the bees and wasps, too.” 

Yes, while we beautify our yards and neighborhoods in summer, there are some aspects to it that are rarely thought of by flower-planting advocates like Martha Stewart or P. Allen Smith or even Abe Lincoln (hey, he was postmaster down in New Salem, remember? Did he ever mention bee stings?). 

Every day’s an adventure at his job, too, suggests Pete, a great-natured guy who also realizes — buzzzzz, lurch, whiff, scram! — the mail must swiftly get through. And him, too.

Whatever happened to Caitlin Knute?

Those local TV news teams … they seem to change almost as much as the news.

“Came back from a vacation,” writes reader Wayne Pritts, “and Caitlin Knute is gone from TV-25 News!”

Bad news about the news: Caitlin Knute has moved to another market, as an investigative reporter and 5 o’clock anchor at KSHB 41 in Kansas City, Missouri, another NBC affiliate.

Caitlin Knute

Potential good news about the news: Caitlin has left before. With Pekin roots, at age 18 she left for Monmouth College. Then she came to intern at WHOI. Then she left for a job in Quincy. Then she came back (then Caitlin Weinstein) for an early 2000s stint as a morning anchor at WMBD. Then she left for Raleigh, N.C. Then in 2016 she came back to Central Illinois and her 25 News anchor gig.

You can’t go home again?

Just ask Caitlin Weinstein Knute about that.

As progress meets 2020 …

And so near the corner of GE Road and Veterans Parkway, after years of endless Biaggi’s restaurant traffic and cars turning the other way to wheel into such locales as a popular Pier One store, that well-travelled intersection in Bloomington has over the past five months been widened, resurfaced, properly laned, painted, with new stoplights installed to better help move traffic along …

And Biaggi’s has moved and Pier One is closing.

Ah, the interesting turns that also evolve in one dramatic year …

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com

