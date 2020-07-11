Flick: ‘Service with a smi … err, mask’

“It’s hard not to touch your mask,” says Elizabeth Schopp, at Garden of Paradise (GOP) in Bloomington. “You can’t breathe.”

"They're still smiling,” adds Jeff Lyle, who works at Pheasant Lanes. “But that’s with running mascara while also wringing out sweat balls rolling down their faces.”

It’s little things, too …

● For sanitary reasons, things can’t be kept on tables — salt, pepper, cream, sugar. Servers have to ask if you want them and then bring them.

● Waitstaff also must fully disinfect everything after each table is served.

● Food ready to be taken to the diners can’t be left to sit on a window counter because of germ-spreading potential, so wait staff has to take it to tables twice as fast.

● Whereas picking up your used napkin or Kleenex or utensils that have been in your mouth once were average risks, now it can be potentially virus-infecting, not only for them but those in their own homes.

The clincher:

● With tables spaced far apart, Plexi-glassed and restaurants down to about 25% capacity, servers aren’t making nearly as much while working doubly hard.