Flick: ‘Service with a smi … err, mask’

It obviously has affected those in medical and health care. Ditto business owners and operators, as they confront challenges never envisioned. Musicians are not performing; entertainment venues and movie theaters are teetering.
A restaurant or pub’s wait staff?
Add them to the beleaguered list.
While inside dining has begun again, most of us still prefer dining outdoors, for its safety aspects.
"I'm putting in about seven miles a shift and this summer’s heat has added to it all," says Carla Mathis, a server from Bloomington.
"A 6-, 8-, 10-hour shift today is basically like being on an elliptical in a hot gym, for the whole time,” says Evan Geske, a Bloomington man tending bar these days in Neptune Beach, Florida. “Add in a mask and it's like having a hand over your mouth, for the duration."
While taking an order and getting it to your table as quickly as possible used to be the job’s essence, now servers also must juggle in public-safety concerns while still making diners feel welcomed, minus the basic staple of hospitality — a smile — obscured now by a mask.
"We're too focused on breathing properly than smiling now," sighs Lisa Prather, a Bloomington Cracker Barrel waitress from Danvers.
“It’s hard not to touch your mask,” says Elizabeth Schopp, at Garden of Paradise (GOP) in Bloomington. “You can’t breathe.”
"They're still smiling,” adds Jeff Lyle, who works at Pheasant Lanes. “But that’s with running mascara while also wringing out sweat balls rolling down their faces.”
It’s little things, too …
● For sanitary reasons, things can’t be kept on tables — salt, pepper, cream, sugar. Servers have to ask if you want them and then bring them.
● Waitstaff also must fully disinfect everything after each table is served.
● Food ready to be taken to the diners can’t be left to sit on a window counter because of germ-spreading potential, so wait staff has to take it to tables twice as fast.
● Whereas picking up your used napkin or Kleenex or utensils that have been in your mouth once were average risks, now it can be potentially virus-infecting, not only for them but those in their own homes.
The clincher:
● With tables spaced far apart, Plexi-glassed and restaurants down to about 25% capacity, servers aren’t making nearly as much while working doubly hard.
“Overall, I think most of us are happy to be back at work,” says Schopp, back at GOP. “(But) we will all be grateful when things get back to normal.”
Thus, here's a tip: TIP BIG.
`Jake from State Farm’ undergoes a time change?
You know how you might spot a mistake in a movie or technical goof in a TV show or commercial?
Greg Jurgenson of Atlanta has detected one in an ad that is especially popular in Central Illinois — that “Jake from State Farm” ad that first aired in 2011 and in 2020 has been reprised.
In the original ad, starring B-N’s Jake Stone, the clock in the background reads “3:10,” substantiated by the wife who asks her husband, “Jake from State Farm? … At 3 in the morning? … Who is this?”
Interestingly, in new ads with footage of the married couple taken from the original commercial, the wife asks the same question in the same sequence but the clock on the wall now instead reads … “2:10 a.m.”
The things you notice on TV, especially in times of stay-at-home that leads to even more TV.
“Yep, it’s exacted a toll on me,” muses Jurgenson.
Let there be light!
Meanwhile, as the world has been consumed since March with coronavirus, quietly coming back to life in Bloomington is an icon of the town for nearly 60 years, a nighttime beacon at the Twin Cities’ very first shopping plaza.
You know that long-darkened neon sign in front of Towanda Plaza, along Towanda Avenue near Empire?
“I was eating one day with my granddaughter at Times Past Inn (in the plaza),” says Tom O’Rourke, of Redbird Property Management that oversees the shopping center, “and she said, ‘That’s a neat sign. Does it work?’ “
“It’s a landmark,” says O’Rourke. “After she said that, I thought I should see if we can get that to work again …”
Yes, after years of having gone to black, nearly torn down in 2015 as it began lapsing into antiquity, its neon is instead aglow, de-light-fully illuminating Towanda Avenue again.
