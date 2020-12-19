 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick: Shouldn't there be a Santa clause?
0 comments
breaking top story

Flick: Shouldn't there be a Santa clause?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLICK LITE: the latest batch of sites, sights and insights, offered as always by the readers and your own resident Lite boy:

Best idea

Since Santa is elderly, a bit overweight and no doubt diabetic from 1,750 years of engulfing milk and cookies at every home in the world, reader Dan Deneen wonders if — via the Alaska Public Health Department, of course — perhaps Santa should also be among the first to get that Covid-19 vaccine, in his case by Dec. 24.

Most creative Christmas tree         

At a place named Keg Grove Brewing Co. — at 712 E. Empire in Bloomington — what else do you decorate for the holidays with bright festive lights than … beer kegs?

And they do it nicely, with a colorful “tree” made out of … kegs.

Latest greatest obituary

From the recent notice of Robert “Bob” Toliver, 88, of Shirley: “He never met a bowl of homemade vanilla ice cream he didn’t like.”

Latest sign of the times 

On WCIA News in Champaign one recent night was a live report from its "Capitol Newsroom" with reporter Cole Henke reporting from its bureau desk. In the background, apparently left by accident on the live TV set, was a conspicuous sign of the age.

It was a box of Kleenex and a large pump canister of Lysol hand sanitizer.

Most mobile (and fun) Christmas display

In one Bloomington neighborhood, making the rounds to “lift your spirits and your neighbors’ spirits” is “Rhonda Reindeer.” If she appears on your porch, you sign your name and place it on someone else’s porch, until Christmas when the last to have a visit from Rhonda is “to keep me for next year.”

Oddest potential side effect theory of being COVID-19 safe

One Central Illinois eyecare specialist says he’s never seen as many styes — those red, painful lumps near the edge of the eyelid. His theory: Because of mask wearing, the styes are possibly being caused by exhaled air going upward (into the edges of the eyes) instead of outward.

Most 2020-appropriate tree decoration

Spawned on Facebook, several in Central Illinois have sculpted their own special 2020 Christmas tree ornaments, made from — what else? — face masks.

Nicest way to say thanks, Mom

Before even his teen years, a lover of holiday lights, Brandon Casey would go out into his family’s yard each Christmastime and decorate the exterior of the family home at 1109 Woodbury, Bloomington, adding a bit each year.

A nice lesson in family, responsibility, sharing joy — and also quite attractive — his mom, Nicole, loved it. But kids grow up, begin their own homes and rites, and Brandon this year married, bought his own home in Ellsworth. Plus, as a UPS driver, he is especially busy this year.

But alas! The other afternoon, Nicole looked out and there was Brandon, in a spare moment, out in his mom’s yard, just like old times.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Christmas is about traditions and repeated scenes, of course. And Nicole? “I’m a proud mom,” she attests. 

Next difficult-to-find item? 

Be ready. Reports are, because of “a huge jump” in demand since COVID (consumption is said up 25%), cookies may now become endangered, too. 

A surveying firm, TOP Data, suggests 32% of Americans now eat between 24-42 cookies a month. Illinois, says the data, ranks 26th in the U.S. for most cookie lovers.

Most no-longer-displaced Santa

For 40 years, Santa and two reindeer have appeared atop the roof at 1406 E. Washington, Bloomington, the home of Jim and Ruthann Stevens and family. But in 2020, the Stevenses moved and so many have reported missing the home’s Santa rooftop display, here’s news:

Santa and crew are now  perched atop the Stevens’ new home at 309 Seville Road. Son, Brett, put Santa and crew up there.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Difficult, Tennessee

— Unity, Maine

— Benevolence, Georgia

— Compromise, Illinois (in Champaign County)

Latest COVID-time game craze

Have you played a Virtual Scavenger Hunt via Zoom?

Best if played by three, four, five other households or couples, each “team” makes a list of 10 items to scavenge in a specific amount of time (from things like sunscreen or coffee mug, to an extension cord or old flip phone, to more offbeat items like a sink hair or refrigerator dust ball or “something someone else made for you” or “something you’ve had since high school”), the “teams” play each other’s lists. 

“Among adults last Saturday night,” says reader Tillie Wallace, “we found having a glass of wine — or two — made it even more fun.”

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or post on the Bill Flick page on Facebook. 

Our December board of contributors: Mickey Lower, Heyworth; Tom Harrell, Lee Templeton, Dan Deneen, Nicole Casey, Ryan Jacobsen and Dee Carson, Bloomington; Rhonda Gordon, Penfield; Cathy Ferme, Roger Miller, Tillie Wallace and Roger Hughes, Normal; Brian and Erika Stevens, Scottsdale, Arizona. 

Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations

 

Bill Flick at flick@pantagraph.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Long Story Short — Dec. 19, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News