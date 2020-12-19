Flick: Shouldn't there be a Santa clause?

It was a box of Kleenex and a large pump canister of Lysol hand sanitizer.

Most mobile (and fun) Christmas display

In one Bloomington neighborhood, making the rounds to “lift your spirits and your neighbors’ spirits” is “Rhonda Reindeer.” If she appears on your porch, you sign your name and place it on someone else’s porch, until Christmas when the last to have a visit from Rhonda is “to keep me for next year.”

Oddest potential side effect theory of being COVID-19 safe

One Central Illinois eyecare specialist says he’s never seen as many styes — those red, painful lumps near the edge of the eyelid. His theory: Because of mask wearing, the styes are possibly being caused by exhaled air going upward (into the edges of the eyes) instead of outward.

Most 2020-appropriate tree decoration

Spawned on Facebook, several in Central Illinois have sculpted their own special 2020 Christmas tree ornaments, made from — what else? — face masks.

Nicest way to say thanks, Mom