Flick: Shouldn't there be a Santa clause?

FLICK LITE: the latest batch of sites, sights and insights, offered as always by the readers and your own resident Lite boy:
Best idea
Since Santa is elderly, a bit overweight and no doubt diabetic from 1,750 years of engulfing milk and cookies at every home in the world, reader Dan Deneen wonders if — via the Alaska Public Health Department, of course — perhaps Santa should also be among the first to get that Covid-19 vaccine, in his case by Dec. 24.
Most creative Christmas tree
At a place named Keg Grove Brewing Co. — at 712 E. Empire in Bloomington — what else do you decorate for the holidays with bright festive lights than … beer kegs?
And they do it nicely, with a colorful “tree” made out of … kegs.
Latest greatest obituary
From the recent notice of Robert “Bob” Toliver, 88, of Shirley: “He never met a bowl of homemade vanilla ice cream he didn’t like.”
Latest sign of the times
On WCIA News in Champaign one recent night was a live report from its "Capitol Newsroom" with reporter Cole Henke reporting from its bureau desk. In the background, apparently left by accident on the live TV set, was a conspicuous sign of the age.
It was a box of Kleenex and a large pump canister of Lysol hand sanitizer.
Most mobile (and fun) Christmas display
In one Bloomington neighborhood, making the rounds to “lift your spirits and your neighbors’ spirits” is “Rhonda Reindeer.” If she appears on your porch, you sign your name and place it on someone else’s porch, until Christmas when the last to have a visit from Rhonda is “to keep me for next year.”
Oddest potential side effect theory of being COVID-19 safe
One Central Illinois eyecare specialist says he’s never seen as many styes — those red, painful lumps near the edge of the eyelid. His theory: Because of mask wearing, the styes are possibly being caused by exhaled air going upward (into the edges of the eyes) instead of outward.
Most 2020-appropriate tree decoration
Spawned on Facebook, several in Central Illinois have sculpted their own special 2020 Christmas tree ornaments, made from — what else? — face masks.
Nicest way to say thanks, Mom
Before even his teen years, a lover of holiday lights, Brandon Casey would go out into his family’s yard each Christmastime and decorate the exterior of the family home at 1109 Woodbury, Bloomington, adding a bit each year.
A nice lesson in family, responsibility, sharing joy — and also quite attractive — his mom, Nicole, loved it. But kids grow up, begin their own homes and rites, and Brandon this year married, bought his own home in Ellsworth. Plus, as a UPS driver, he is especially busy this year.
But alas! The other afternoon, Nicole looked out and there was Brandon, in a spare moment, out in his mom’s yard, just like old times.
Christmas is about traditions and repeated scenes, of course. And Nicole? “I’m a proud mom,” she attests.
Next difficult-to-find item?
Be ready. Reports are, because of “a huge jump” in demand since COVID (consumption is said up 25%), cookies may now become endangered, too.
A surveying firm, TOP Data, suggests 32% of Americans now eat between 24-42 cookies a month. Illinois, says the data, ranks 26th in the U.S. for most cookie lovers.
Most no-longer-displaced Santa
For 40 years, Santa and two reindeer have appeared atop the roof at 1406 E. Washington, Bloomington, the home of Jim and Ruthann Stevens and family. But in 2020, the Stevenses moved and so many have reported missing the home’s Santa rooftop display, here’s news:
Santa and crew are now perched atop the Stevens’ new home at 309 Seville Road. Son, Brett, put Santa and crew up there.
More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names
(As offered by the readers)
— Difficult, Tennessee
— Unity, Maine
— Benevolence, Georgia
— Compromise, Illinois (in Champaign County)
Latest COVID-time game craze
Have you played a Virtual Scavenger Hunt via Zoom?
Best if played by three, four, five other households or couples, each “team” makes a list of 10 items to scavenge in a specific amount of time (from things like sunscreen or coffee mug, to an extension cord or old flip phone, to more offbeat items like a sink hair or refrigerator dust ball or “something someone else made for you” or “something you’ve had since high school”), the “teams” play each other’s lists.
“Among adults last Saturday night,” says reader Tillie Wallace, “we found having a glass of wine — or two — made it even more fun.”
