Flick: The sudden senator, Sally Turner

Remember that first day at a new job?

While everyone else knows where they’re going, you’re just trying to figure out the location of the restrooms and where you sit.

Or, that first weekend at college before classes start, you’re out walking campus, trying to learn the whereabouts of your classes, wondering how you’re ever going to get from the science lab to the applied arts building in only 10 minutes.

Yup, meet Sally Turner.

She is your new Illinois state senator.

Some spend months, years, a chunk of life, preparing for such.

Sally did it in about a week or four.

Some make labored plans with measured study to orchestrate l-o-n-g campaigns to woo the voting public.

What Sally did, after thought, was call her daughter, Morgan, in Chicago to see if she planned to make her a grandmother in the next 2½ years.

And, just like that, Sally Turner — lifelong Central Illinoisan, longtime public servant and friendly face, former doubles tennis standout at Mount Pulaski High and these days a Republican from Beason — has attached “state senator” to the front part of her name.