Flick: This ‘Madness’ in March is local, too...

History, defines Webster’s, is the study of past events, particularly in human affairs that are connected with someone or something.
It can be informative, insightful, amusing, sad, revealing, enlightening, distressing and — yes — fascinatingly local.
Three more examples:
That famous term … invented by an ISU grad!
Who is one of Illinois State University's least-known graduates who yet today could be one of America’s most inventive persons — especially in March?
We'd nominate Henry Van Arsdale Porter.
A 1913 ISU (then ISNU) graduate from neighboring Tazewell County, he met Grace Kromminga and married her, going on with his education degree to become a principal and, when need arose, a basketball coach in Mount Zion, Delavan and Athens, near Springfield.
In time, taking on an added task as an assistant executive secretary of what became the Bloomington-based Illinois High School Association, Henry bore an idea and spearheaded development of the fan-shaped basketball backboard. It remains today on high school courts and driveways everywhere. Additionally, he oversaw creation of a molded rubber basketball that in 1934 replaced sewn models that high schools could scarcely afford. Those basketballs obviously still are being used as well.
But perhaps Henry’s greatest contribution to today?
After watching the fervor created in basketball by a post-season tournament, back in a 1939 IHSA publication Henry created a term for it, later even officially trademarked.
Those two words — “March Madness”?
As you see them washed across every NCAA basketball college court this March, they’re not a creation of the NCAA, or ESPN, or Jim Nantz, or Brent Musburger.
That was Henry Porter’s idea.
Marriage can really get your goat?
In Jacksonville, the town of 20,000 west of Springfield, being quietly observed these days is a 170th anniversary.
Today called the “Jacksonville Developmental Center,” in 1850 it was the state’s very first “insane asylum,” officially the “Illinois State Asylum and Hospital for the Insane.”
Its very first patient?
“A married woman from McLean County, admitted in 1851,” read state archives.
That fact was unearthed recently by Greg Koos, McLean County’s laureate of history and retired executive director of the McLean County Museum of History, these days working on a history book (due out in fall) who, in turn, passed it this way as a potential Flick Fact.
“It reminded me of you,” says Greg.
Why a person judged “insane” was first specifically referred to in court papers as “a married woman” remains humorously unknown, but we nonetheless explored the Koos nugget a bit further to discover the woman, Sophronia McElhiney, sadly lived her final 52 years in the state’s first “insane asylum,” passing in 1903 at age 88.
“She gradually became insane,” reads an archive account, “choosing small fights with other housewives around her in Bloomington” and was “institutionalized” after “she pulled up all the 'garden stuff’ of her neighbor, Mrs. Simon.”
Today, 170 years later, pulling up a neighbor’s “garden stuff” sounds more like a plot from "The Andy Griffith Show" or a Larry David line on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
But good news, too:
The woman's granddaughter, Edna, with husband, Ira Spafford, managed the Illinois Soldiers and Sailor Children’s School in Normal from 1921 to 1933 — today it’s known as One Normal Plaza — and during that time, they orchestrated and oversaw the building of the cottages that remain there to this day.
If IWU had decided to move…
Each day in the world, some proposed project is canned and life goes on.
But have you ever thought about how life would be vastly different if a specific project had NOT been canned?
Toni Tucker, facilities manager of Bloomington’s Ewing Manor Cultural Center, has discovered an especially interesting one.
Back in 1918, Illinois Wesleyan University officials concluded its campus needed expanding and that along Main at Emerson it was landlocked.
Thus, they set into motion plans to buy a large tract of land of then largely Bloomington countryside – with today’s Empire Street to its south, Towanda Road (today Avenue) to its east, roughly Colton Avenue to its west and Sugar Creek to its north. Brought in were engineers who laid down plats and designers and architects to do schematics and drawings.
In the end, the IWU board decided not to spend the money.
But if they had, as Toni conjures, today’s Bloomington High would be next to the IWU campus and Bloomington Country Club across the street. All of the popular Ewing parks; B-N’s first shopping center, Towanda Plaza; St. John’s Lutheran Church; the businesses along Towanda Avenue; and B-N’s scenic Ewing Manor would not exist. Ditto the Illinois Shakespeare Festival that is held there. Today’s upscale Fleetwood subdivision, it appears from engineering plans (pictured), would be a lake instead.
Progress … and also not progress … is interesting to think about.
And our history goes on.
