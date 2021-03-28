Flick: This ‘Madness’ in March is local, too...

But have you ever thought about how life would be vastly different if a specific project had NOT been canned?

Toni Tucker, facilities manager of Bloomington’s Ewing Manor Cultural Center, has discovered an especially interesting one.

Back in 1918, Illinois Wesleyan University officials concluded its campus needed expanding and that along Main at Emerson it was landlocked.

Thus, they set into motion plans to buy a large tract of land of then largely Bloomington countryside – with today’s Empire Street to its south, Towanda Road (today Avenue) to its east, roughly Colton Avenue to its west and Sugar Creek to its north. Brought in were engineers who laid down plats and designers and architects to do schematics and drawings.

In the end, the IWU board decided not to spend the money.