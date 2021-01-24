Flick: Trump, truly an unprecedented president

What followed was an equally different kind of presidential tenure.

There were no pets in this White House, no Kennedy Center Honors, no TV tours of White House remodeling projects guided by the first lady.

There never seemed to be any off-hours, warm-and-fuzzy family moments as in recent presidencies, when the president might cut wood at his California retreat, or be seen upstairs with Chelsea and Socks the Cat, or ramble about his rural Texas weekend getaway in an ATV with his twin daughters and dad, George, also a former president.

While the First Couple, they also were a bit of the Odd Couple.

Surely unthinkably, Melania, a beautiful woman, wore a jacket that read on the back — “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” — on a visit to immigrant shelters along the border in Texas.

Donald, truly a different sort, walked across the White House lawn in a gauntlet of protection during Black Lives Matter rallies to a church across the street where stiffly, inexplicably, he held up a Bible for a quick photo op.

It all also led to an equally confused nation.