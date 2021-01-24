Flick: Trump, truly an unprecedented president

“Once I’m elected, we’ll make America great again. It will be a wonderful presidency that America will never forget.” — Donald J. Trump, at a Bloomington campaign rally, March 13, 2016
Many a classic movie have centered on the U.S. Presidency: “American President,” “Dave,” “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington,” “Primary Colors," “Air Force One.”
But a reader — Gary Beck, of Bloomington — has suggested yet another in an email sent this way a day after the recent upheaval at the U.S. Capitol.
All party politics aside, all sarcasm asunder, not necessarily a negative but instead just a simple reality ...
… “Animal House.”
Wait! Don’t wince! Don’t shrink! Don’t throw the newspaper across the living room or, my gosh, your iPad or laptop, either!
Remember “Animal House”?
Starring John Belushi, it was — just like the Trump years — raucous, riotous, crazy, occasionally funny, occasionally not, predictable but also unpredictable; about a band of renegades who just didn’t like how Faber College was being run, or the stuffy, inner-circle fraternities that thrived there unimpeded, so they wreaked havoc.
One other thing...
What Trump proclaimed right here in Bloomington — he pulled his jet right up to the edge of the Synergy Flight Center hangar, got out and wowed the 3,000 people who braved a rainy Sunday morning — ended up being true. It certainly became a presidency that, depending on one's view, was wonderful or wonderfully awful.
Was anyone surprised the scurrilously popular Netflix series “House of Cards,” starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, ran out of steam during Trump? Who could possibly out-far-fetch this real-life White House?
After a decade ago seeing a blunt, egomaniacal guy fire someone else every Sunday night on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” were we supposed to be stunned when the same turnover happened in real life?
As Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star of HBO’s award-winning “Veep,” put it at the end of its eight-season run in 2019, “I’m so happy we’re done. We couldn’t keep up with reality.”
The Trump years? They were wild, raucous, different, upheaving.
Even in Bloomington — at that 2016 rally — there was Trumpian mayhem when, while no fault of his own, people going to the rally parked in a cemetery across from the site at Bloomington’s airport, driving over dozens of graves and headstones, all flat and level with the ground, burying many deep in mud. Bloomington police estimated damage in the thousands.
What followed was an equally different kind of presidential tenure.
There were no pets in this White House, no Kennedy Center Honors, no TV tours of White House remodeling projects guided by the first lady.
There never seemed to be any off-hours, warm-and-fuzzy family moments as in recent presidencies, when the president might cut wood at his California retreat, or be seen upstairs with Chelsea and Socks the Cat, or ramble about his rural Texas weekend getaway in an ATV with his twin daughters and dad, George, also a former president.
While the First Couple, they also were a bit of the Odd Couple.
Surely unthinkably, Melania, a beautiful woman, wore a jacket that read on the back — “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” — on a visit to immigrant shelters along the border in Texas.
Donald, truly a different sort, walked across the White House lawn in a gauntlet of protection during Black Lives Matter rallies to a church across the street where stiffly, inexplicably, he held up a Bible for a quick photo op.
It all also led to an equally confused nation.
As poet Elayne Griffin Baker recently wrote of America, “Where did all the fun and joy and expressions of joy and happiness go? We seem to have lost our mojo, our fun, our happiness, the cheering on of others...”
Now, with all the post-election havoc and Trump behavior, editorial writers are wondering (Wall Street Journal headline: “Has Trump Ruined His Legacy?”) if that will obscure his tenure’s positives — no new wars, dealing head-on with trade inequities, 1990s gas prices, a lowering of corporate tax rates that Wall Street so loved, it brought smiles to anyone with investments and/or 401(k)s, even during a COVID-19 crisis.
For sure, the Trump Administration shouldn't just be remembered for its terrible days.
Our own hunch is, despite all, 100 years hence, classrooms will look upon the Trump years and Trump himself as a bit of folklore, an unconventional, joisting, Don Quixote-type who, with ample self-aggrandizement and 34,000 Twitter posts, saw that all the fraternity falsity and upper-crust arrogance at Faber College in “Animal House” was not without need of change.
Dang — if only we could have had a … “food fight!”
