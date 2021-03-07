Flick: What a coronacoaster it’s been!

In 2021, we have masks stashed everywhere — in the car, in coat pockets, hanging next to the back door.

With masks now comes ... mask laundry day! (That’s a photo of reader Nancy Cook’s latest “laundry load.”)

We’ve become so “safe-minded” and “COVID-aware” that when watching on TV scenes of happiness, celebration, togetherness and close human contact, instead of joy, we now instead think, “Boy, they’re not being very safe.”

We’ve built up such a large collection of plastic dinnerware from curbside pickup or delivery, we have enough to open our own restaurants.

No reason for dress shoes anymore. For what? Going into the living room?

We marvel at looking at the backgrounds of others’ homes when they’re appearing on Zoom or TV interviews. What a nice wall color! What’s that weird thing on that bookcase? Do they really read those Bill O’Reilly books?

We’ve learned never to walk around in one’s underwear while others in the house are on Zoom.

Instead of wanting to be the first on the plane — until a year ago that was “first class” — now you want to be the last to board so as not to suck in an extra 10 minutes of complimentary airline oxygen.