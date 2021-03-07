Flick: What a coronacoaster it’s been!

Go to your county’s health website to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination — it can be a corn maze to navigate, working against a clock to boot, with slots that fill up faster than an Econo car wash on a sunny late-winter day.
You move to a website, like a Hy-Vee or Kroger…
“No appointments available.”
On to Walgreens or CVS.
“Supply limited. Try another location or city.”
Remember when radio stations hosted those call-in contests — “to the eighth caller, a free extra-large pizza from Tobin’s” — and how difficult it was to get in to win?
Maybe that was just practice for our patience in 2021.
As we undergo the one-year mark of this “coronacoaster,” of all the words to best define it, aside from sadness, concern and fear, doesn’t one other stand out?
Frustration!
What a daze of months this past year has been, of amazing changes, flip-flop lifestyles and unprecedented (are you tired of that word yet?) mental mayhem.
We’ve learned...
To go to work, you can stay at home.
You can go to school, but just not go to school.
To attend church, you don’t have to attend.
That “going out” for a movie now can be a trip to the living room. Who would have ever thought Home Box Office would become a home box office?
All of the “learning,” of course, has come with frustration.
Who doesn’t miss theater popcorn? Who isn’t tired of linking up on FaceTime or spending Christmas with family on a Zoom call? Who doesn’t miss shaking the minister’s hand at the sanctuary door?
We’ve learned that dining out is so much more than simply getting something to eat.
That when a friend or relative is hospitalized, we nonetheless can’t visit.
That a close friend can pass and we’re not even able to attend a visitation or funeral.
Sad. So sad. Frustration with a thorough emptiness, a full-fledged lack of closure.
While wearing masks, we’ve learned to “smize” — that is, smile with your eyes.
Masks — by themselves, they can bear a full load of frustration.
Did Darth Vader ever absentmindedly leave his mask out in the car and have to trudge back out to get it? Did Batman ever spot an old flame at Jewel and say, “Psssst, don’t you recognize me? I’m Bruce Wayne!” Did Ben Casey, or Dr. Kildare, or Marcus Welby, or George Clooney in “ER” — their glasses fogged, their breathing a bit impeded — ever just rip it off once out in the car?
In 2021, we have masks stashed everywhere — in the car, in coat pockets, hanging next to the back door.
With masks now comes ... mask laundry day! (That’s a photo of reader Nancy Cook’s latest “laundry load.”)
We’ve become so “safe-minded” and “COVID-aware” that when watching on TV scenes of happiness, celebration, togetherness and close human contact, instead of joy, we now instead think, “Boy, they’re not being very safe.”
We’ve built up such a large collection of plastic dinnerware from curbside pickup or delivery, we have enough to open our own restaurants.
No reason for dress shoes anymore. For what? Going into the living room?
We marvel at looking at the backgrounds of others’ homes when they’re appearing on Zoom or TV interviews. What a nice wall color! What’s that weird thing on that bookcase? Do they really read those Bill O’Reilly books?
We’ve learned never to walk around in one’s underwear while others in the house are on Zoom.
Instead of wanting to be the first on the plane — until a year ago that was “first class” — now you want to be the last to board so as not to suck in an extra 10 minutes of complimentary airline oxygen.
In a year, we’ve truly discovered the value of friendships, and awkwardly not being able to better practice them.
We’ve learned it’s all but impossible to order out Mexican food that’s not soggy in the takeout box.
As vaccinations are stepped up, as a friend, Tom Harrell, suggests, we sound like two dogs talking to each other: “Have you had your shots yet?”
Coincidentally, it’s the places of intense care — the nursing homes — that have been most ravaged. Hopefully, also now being learned are ways to fortify and improve such places for the awful potential of future pandemics.
We’re also left to thinking of just what we’ve missed: spontaneity, feeling comfortable among people, travel, concerts, having “alone time” in the house — because now EVERYONE is in the house all the time.
As there now are glimmers of vaccine relief and our frustrations beginning to wane, we are amidst Easter, a season symbolic of renewal and renewed life.
Let’s hope this year eventually — surely more than ever before — that’s truly true.
