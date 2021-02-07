Flick: Yet another Twin Citian finds big success

FLICK LITE: Our latest batch of sites, sights and insights, offered as always by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy:
Latest B-N alum to go famous
If a viewer of “The Masked Singer” and/or “The Masked Dancer,” two popular reality shows on Fox known now in Hollywood as the “Masked Franchise,” next time you notice Matt Laesch is co-executive producer, keep in mind not that long ago he was a pioneer in B-N, too — a Normal U High Pioneer, in fact, the son of Mike and Connie Laesch.
Unmasked (but yet still also masked thanks to COVID-19), Matt himself is now 37.
“Start taping season five this week,” he joyfully reports.
Newest case of having to read it twice
As appeared the names in the “Divorces” column in the Pekin Daily Times:
“America, Captain and Amanda.”
Best door sign
As it appears on the door of Rhodell Brewery in Peoria:
“FACE MASKS REQUIRED FOR ENTRY — This is not up for debate or political. If you want to make a political statement, we suggest you put a sign in your front yard.”
Latest tribute to the good life in B-N
Across the top of the obituary page in this newspaper one recent Sunday were three names of significant Twin City lineage, name notoriety and heritage, along amazingly with 313 years of life:
They were: Ruth Beich, 105; Vanessa Arteman, 106; and Janeva Capodice, 102.
Funniest moments in court
During live court hearings via Zoom in 2020 across a pandemic America (compliments of a court compilation sent this way):
A woman in Kentucky, not realizing others could see her, appeared naked for her virtual eviction hearing. Another showed up for a remote court appearance while getting her hair done at the beauty parlor. At yet another hearing, a judge — failing to mute his microphone — could be heard snoring. Meanwhile, in Tampa, Florida, a bond hearing for a 17-year-old — charged with the hacking of Twitter’s internal computer systems — was cut short after fellow hackers hacked into the streaming video of the hacker’s hearing and injected an adult-oriented video clip.
Latest interesting oops!
Military veterans in Central Illinois were advised this month of a drug recall, that some lots of a Viagra generic were contaminated with another medication, Trazodone, that is instead prescribed for sleep and mood issues.
In other words, you pop a Viagra generic because you’re wide awake and in the mood but then — yawn — you’re falling asleep and out of the mood.
Most thought-provoking advertisement
In Normal, one apartment complex is advertising “drive-in closets.”
Is it possible “walk-in closets” was intended?
Newest reminder to update your ads
An advertisement rolling across social media platforms like Facebook during these stay-at-home COVID-19 times is one for DoorDash, the delivery company, suggesting we support and save local restaurants by having our orders delivered. In the ad are “order now” links to two of the DoorDash B-N clients, BraiZe and Tony Roma’s restaurants.
Unfortunately, both already are out of business.
More fun places to visit, if only for their names
(As offered by the readers)
— Tightwad, Missouri
— Burntshirt Mountain, North Carolina
— Correctionville, Iowa
— Nuttsville, Virginia
— Boring, Oregon
— Enough, Missouri
Latest boast
Few business slogans and pledges make you glance twice, but one on a signage display outside of Annie’s Eats, a popular carry-out along Clinton in Bloomington, could cause pause.
It reads: “We wash our hands before and after we rub our butts – Annie’s Eats.”
Famous for its barbecue, it refers to its delicious pork butts, of course.
Best Name Club
— Jennie Churchman. She’s a minister at Eureka Christian Church.
— Greg Gust. A meteorologist in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
— Sarah Brayne. A professor at University of Texas, described as “using qualitative and quantitative methods to examine the social consequences of data-intensive surveillance practices.”
— Kitty Yanko. A coordinator at the Peoria Humane Society.
Latest most successful unemployed man
In its 170 years, Illinois Wesleyan University has produced an amazing number of successful alumni, one of the latest being 31-year-old John Horstman, a 2013 graduate, member of the Titans’ soccer team and IWU chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
Until Jan. 20, he also was special assistant to President Donald Trump and deputy director of communications at the White House.
-----
Got an item for Lite? Send to bflick@pantagraph.com, or to the Bill Flick page on Facebook.
Our latest board of contributors: Stew Salowitz, Mark W. Johnson, Cathy Ferme, Pam Kultsar and Roger Hughes, Normal; Lee Templeton, Palmview, Texas; Tim Saterfield, Madison, Wisconsin; Del Roberts, Tom Harrell, Frank Beaty, Dee Johnston, Shari Bell, Max Albritton, Bob Bradley, Ruthie Cobb, Linda Kraft Brown and Becky Mentzer, Bloomington.
Trivia game show with priests facing off is part of Catholic Schools Week
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.