Flick: Yet another Twin Citian finds big success

Across the top of the obituary page in this newspaper one recent Sunday were three names of significant Twin City lineage, name notoriety and heritage, along amazingly with 313 years of life:

They were: Ruth Beich, 105; Vanessa Arteman, 106; and Janeva Capodice, 102.

Funniest moments in court

During live court hearings via Zoom in 2020 across a pandemic America (compliments of a court compilation sent this way):

A woman in Kentucky, not realizing others could see her, appeared naked for her virtual eviction hearing. Another showed up for a remote court appearance while getting her hair done at the beauty parlor. At yet another hearing, a judge — failing to mute his microphone — could be heard snoring. Meanwhile, in Tampa, Florida, a bond hearing for a 17-year-old — charged with the hacking of Twitter’s internal computer systems — was cut short after fellow hackers hacked into the streaming video of the hacker’s hearing and injected an adult-oriented video clip.

Latest interesting oops!

Military veterans in Central Illinois were advised this month of a drug recall, that some lots of a Viagra generic were contaminated with another medication, Trazodone, that is instead prescribed for sleep and mood issues.