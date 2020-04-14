Food, shelter, counseling available in Bloomington-Normal during COVID-19 but may be offered differently

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly a month into COVID-19 in McLean County, human services agencies are figuring out how to continue to serve those in need, with many food pantries switching from shopping experiences to pickup services, homeless shelters remaining open but screening applicants for coronavirus symptoms and mental health agencies treating more patients via tele-psychiatry.
The good news is food is available, homeless shelters have vacancies and mental health professionals are available to see patients face to face if needed, representatives of several agencies said Tuesday.
"There is a lot of help available," said Karen Zangerle, executive director of PATH, which operates the 211 crisis line for much of Central Illinois. "There has been a lot of interaction among the social service agencies."
Calls to 211 in McLean County from April 6 through April 12 increased by 1,084 compared with the same week a year ago, Zangerle said. Rent and utility assistance, emotional support, COVID-19 questions and food were the most common reasons for calls, Zangerle said.
"There has been a dramatic decrease in income" for some people, Zangerle said.
But some food pantries which suspended operations when COVID-19 hit — including St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 705 N. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington — have reopened offering bags of food to people who walk or drive up instead of shopping inside.
For example, St. Vincent de Paul is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays; Eastview Christian Church Food Bank is open at its Bloomington campus, 401 Union St., on Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.; Mount Pisgah Food Pantry, 801 W. Market St., is open 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; and The Salvation Army of McLean County Food Pantry, 611 W. Washington St., is open 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays.
From March 16 through Monday, The Salvation Army's food pantry served 1,200 people from 342 families, and 35 percent of the people were new to the food pantry, said Angie Bubon, Salvation Army director of development.
"In a typical month, we serve 200 to 250 families," she said.
But school districts, United Way of McLean County and other agencies also have responded to help to provide food, Bubon said. "Food is a need that has been met for a lot of people," she said.
Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, suspended its food co-op operations on March 18 but in its place has offered food boxes for anyone 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Chief Operating Officer Matt Burgess said.
"From March 18 to March 31, we averaged 46 boxes a day," Burgess said. "That has dropped in April to 34 boxes a day."
"Four weeks into it (COVID-19), the sense of crisis has subsided," he said. In some cases, people who lost their jobs are getting unemployment benefits.
Hot meals are available for anyone 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 527 W. Jackson St., and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Unitarian Universalist Church, 1613 E. Emerson St., both Bloomington.
Both The Salvation Army's Safe Harbor Shelter and Home Sweet Home's Billy Shelper homeless shelter have vacancies, said Bubon and Burgess. Prospective residents who have COVID-19 symptoms are referred to PATH, which has money available to put homeless people with symptoms in motel rooms where they can self-isolate, Bubon said.
"There are beds available for the homeless in Bloomington-Normal," Zangerle said. "We have a small group of people who refuse shelter or aren't eligible (because of past violence or bringing drugs into shelters) and we have some who are couch-hopping."
"The suspension in (apartment) evictions has been helpful" in keeping the homeless numbers down, Burgess said.
The McLean County Triage Center, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington, remains open for anyone in a mental health crisis, said Trisha Malott, the county's behavioral health coordinating council supervisor.
In response to the pandemic, the triage center has expanded its hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Malott said.
"We want people to reach out for help in any way that is comfortable for them," Malott said, whether that's calling PATH at 211, getting help from Chestnut Health Systems or the Center for Human Services or coming to the Triage Center.
"We want people to know that they are not alone," Malott said. "There are a lot of resources available for them."
While agencies and individuals continue to sort out how to respond to COVID-19, Zangerle is optimistic.
"While this is a terrible time, I have seen acts of incredible strength," Zangerle said. "I feel very strongly McLean County will get back on its feet."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
