Food, shelter, counseling available in Bloomington-Normal during COVID-19 but may be offered differently

"The suspension in (apartment) evictions has been helpful" in keeping the homeless numbers down, Burgess said.

The McLean County Triage Center, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington, remains open for anyone in a mental health crisis, said Trisha Malott, the county's behavioral health coordinating council supervisor.

In response to the pandemic, the triage center has expanded its hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Malott said.

"We want people to reach out for help in any way that is comfortable for them," Malott said, whether that's calling PATH at 211, getting help from Chestnut Health Systems or the Center for Human Services or coming to the Triage Center.

"We want people to know that they are not alone," Malott said. "There are a lot of resources available for them."

While agencies and individuals continue to sort out how to respond to COVID-19, Zangerle is optimistic.