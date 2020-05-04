For 2nd day, no new COVID cases reported in McLean County
For 2nd day, no new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — For the second day, no new COVID cases were reported in McLean County Sunday. That followed a day with the highest number of tests at the drive-through site on the city's west side.

The McLean County Health Department said confirmed cases remained steady at 99 on Sunday, with 85 people recovered, four hospitalized and seven isolated. Livingston County added two confirmed cases Sunday, bringing its total to 23. The patients, both men, are recovering at home.

Macon County officials said Sunday that a man in his 70s is the 13th resident of the county to die after testing positive for the virus. One new case was also confirmed, bringing Macon County's total to 122.

The McLean County numbers were the same as Saturday, following an increase of four confirmed cases Friday.

Some 117 tests were performed Saturday at the drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, the highest Saturday total since the site opened March 28.

The site can offer as many as 250 self-swab tests a day. Testing is offered daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 2,994 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, and 63 deaths. Statewide, there are 61,499 cases and 2,618 deaths in 97 counties in Illinois.

