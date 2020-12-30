For Bloomington bakery, 'dumpster fire' is how 2020 cookies crumble

“I’m glad that we can giggle at the end of it,” said Finnegan-Boyes, who admitted the year has had its ups and downs.

Consider this: The couple became the new owners of the bakery in March, a week before the pandemic hit and restrictions were placed on businesses.

“We had six days of normal business,” said Boyes.

But Finnegan-Boyes said, “In some ways, we’re lucky. We don’t know how it’s supposed to go.”

Before buying the bakery, she had been an art teacher at Metcalf Laboratory School, Illinois State University’s College of Fine Arts and at schools in Texas.

“Teaching was the best job to prepare me for owning a business because it’s different every day and you have to adapt,” she said.

They removed a screen from a sliding front window at the bakery and converted it into a walk-up window.