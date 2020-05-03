For second day, no new COVID cases reported in McLean County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — For the second day, no new COVID cases were reported in McLean County Sunday. That followed a day with the highest number of tests at the drive-through site on the city's west side.

The McLean County Health Department said confirmed cases remained steady at 99 on Sunday, with 85 people recovered, four hospitalized and seven isolated. Livingston County added two confirmed cases Sunday, bringing its total to 23. The patients, both men, are recovering at home.

The McLean County numbers were the same as Saturday, following an increase of four confirmed cases Friday.

Some 117 tests were performed Saturday at the drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, the highest Saturday total since the site opened March 28.