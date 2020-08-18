Former Connect Transit GM Isaac Thorne accepts new job in Knoxville

BLOOMINGTON — Isaac Thorne, the Connect Transit general manager who announced his resignation earlier this month, has found a new job as the director of transit for Knoxville Area Transit in Knoxville, Tenn.
Thorne resigned from Connect Transit July 31 to "pursue another opportunity in the transit industry." He could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
“Isaac has a winning track record in the transit industry,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in announcing the hire earlier this month. “He is an innovative leader who never loses sight that public transit is a customer-focused service. I am also confident that he is the right person to continue to move KAT toward an all-electric fleet as part of our city’s sustainability strategy.”
Thorne started his career in the transit industry with Connect Transit in 2007, where he held several positions before he was hired as general manager in 2017.
Since serving as general manager, Thorne implemented several changes, such as initiating the Better Bus Stop Campaign, mobile ticketing and annual rider and customer satisfaction surveys.
“I am excited to be working with the employees of the City of Knoxville, Knoxville Area Transit and most importantly, our customers,” Thorne said in the statement released by the mayor's office. “It is an honor to be trusted to lead an exceptional transit system that has been nationally recognized in the beautiful City of Knoxville.”
Thorne’s final day with Connect Transit is Friday. His first day in Knoxville is scheduled for Aug. 31.
His successor at Connect Transit has not yet been named.
