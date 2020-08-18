Former Connect Transit GM Isaac Thorne accepts new job in Knoxville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Isaac Thorne, the Connect Transit general manager who announced his resignation earlier this month, has found a new job as the director of transit for Knoxville Area Transit in Knoxville, Tenn.

Thorne resigned from Connect Transit July 31 to "pursue another opportunity in the transit industry." He could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

“Isaac has a winning track record in the transit industry,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in announcing the hire earlier this month. “He is an innovative leader who never loses sight that public transit is a customer-focused service. I am also confident that he is the right person to continue to move KAT toward an all-electric fleet as part of our city’s sustainability strategy.”

Thorne started his career in the transit industry with Connect Transit in 2007, where he held several positions before he was hired as general manager in 2017.