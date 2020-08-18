You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Connect Transit GM Isaac Thorne accepts new job in Knoxville
0 comments

Former Connect Transit GM Isaac Thorne accepts new job in Knoxville

{{featured_button_text}}
072617-blm-loc-3connect

Isaac Thorne, Connect Transit interim general manager, speaks during a Connect Transit board meeting Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in the Normal City Council chambers at Uptown Station.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Isaac Thorne, the Connect Transit general manager who announced his resignation earlier this month, has found a new job as the director of transit for Knoxville Area Transit in Knoxville, Tenn.

Thorne resigned from Connect Transit July 31 to "pursue another opportunity in the transit industry." He could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

“Isaac has a winning track record in the transit industry,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in announcing the hire earlier this month. “He is an innovative leader who never loses sight that public transit is a customer-focused service. I am also confident that he is the right person to continue to move KAT toward an all-electric fleet as part of our city’s sustainability strategy.”

Thorne started his career in the transit industry with Connect Transit in 2007, where he held several positions before he was hired as general manager in 2017.

Since serving as general manager, Thorne implemented several changes, such as initiating the Better Bus Stop Campaign, mobile ticketing and annual rider and customer satisfaction surveys.

He was also instrumental in securing state and federal funding, including $11.2 million in discretionary state and federal grants for battery electric buses, solar and electrical charging infrastructure, bus stop infrastructure and a new transportation center in downtown Bloomington.

“I am excited to be working with the employees of the City of Knoxville, Knoxville Area Transit and most importantly, our customers,” Thorne said in the statement released by the mayor's office. “It is an honor to be trusted to lead an exceptional transit system that has been nationally recognized in the beautiful City of Knoxville.”

Thorne’s final day with Connect Transit is Friday. His first day in Knoxville is scheduled for Aug. 31.

His successor at Connect Transit has not yet been named.

PHOTOS: New app keeps transit riders connected

+1 
Isaac Thorne

Thorne

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Local after school program reaching out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News