Former David Davis site manager to write book on historic mansion

BLOOMINGTON — A new book is in the works to mark the 150th anniversary of the historic David Davis Mansion in Bloomington.
Marcia Young, who retired as site manager after 24 years in 2014, is authoring a new limited-edition book, “The David Davis Mansion: 150 Years at Clover Lawn.”
“Because of the 150th anniversary which is next year, the decision was made by the (David Davis Mansion) Foundation to commemorate that event with a book,” Young said. “Most of our history and stories are based on life in the mansion when the Davises lived there, but this gives us the unique opportunity to go forward and tell some of the stories and show some of the pictures of the mansion after they were gone.”
Since its construction in 1872, the David Davis Mansion has served as a key example of the Victorian lifestyle, and illustrates the important role Illinois played in America’s history during the 19th century. It tells the story of the generation of men and women who created an orderly society out of a chaotic frontier world, and then led the United States through the Civil War and early years of Reconstruction.
Known as Clover Lawn, the mansion was home to Supreme Court Justice David Davis, the friend, mentor and campaign manager of Abraham Lincoln. The mansion was also the cherished residence of Davis’ wife, Sarah, who spent her time cultivating her historic garden and supporting several philanthropic causes.
Lincoln appointed Judge Davis to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1862, and he served there until becoming a U.S. Senator from 1877 to 1883.
Young's book, due out by Christmas 2021, will include a detailed history of the mansion, an account of its restoration, and hundreds of high-quality, rarely seen photographs.
“We know that it became a State of Illinois Historic Site in 1960 and began operating a museum around 1962, so there is that story that some of us are familiar with, but I don’t think the public is all that familiar with,” Young said. “This is going to talk about the building of the mansion and also looking forward in time, and that has enabled us to find a lot of new evidence at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield. We have had a lot of help from mansion volunteers as well as students from Illinois Wesleyan University and Illinois State University who have been interns at the mansion doing research.”
Each copy will be bound and embossed and feature an image of the mansion on the cover.
The public is invited to support this project. All donation amounts will be tax-deductible. Donations of $5,000 or more will be mentioned as contributors in the book and various promotional materials, and will receive at least one limited-edition copy of the "The David Davis Mansion: 150 Years at Clover Lawn."
Tours at the mansion had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are once again being offered. Face masks and social distancing are required and tours will be given only to groups of 10 or fewer.
Young became site manager for the David Davis State Historic Site in Bloomington in 1990, while it was in the midst of a five-year $2.5 million restoration.
9 historic photos from The Pantagraph archives
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow