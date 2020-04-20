You are the owner of this article.
Former manager sued by Bloomington tech company
News

BLOOMINGTON — A former manager of a Bloomington technology firm faces seven counts in a federal lawsuit, including a charge of violating state and federal trade-secret laws.

The lawsuit, filed April 3 in Peoria by attorneys representing Mavidea Technology Group, charges Jamie Warmbir and his wife, Charlotte, with developing a scheme to convince the current ownership group to sell the business to him. When that failed, he “recorded or memorized” critical proprietary information of the company’s client list, the lawsuit claims. That information would be used to create his own company, Mavidea alleges.

The company seeks more than $2.7 million in damages.

In addition to violating two counts of the Trade Secrets Act, Warmbir is also accused of breach of fiduciary duty, breach of operating agreement, and interference with prospective economic advantage. Charlotte Warmbir is accused of civil conspiracy.

Jamie Warmbir did not return a message and his attorney, A. Christopher Cox of Bloomington, declined to comment. Jason Bartell, a Champaign attorney representing Mavidea, told The Pantagraph he had nothing further to add.

A hearing date has not yet been set.

Mavidea was formed April 18, 2007, as an information technology business engaged in software development, digital marketing and website design. Jamie Warmbir was an original officer, was named a manager overseeing the IT department, and was the highest paid employee of the company, the lawsuit states.

“In October, 2019, the other managers had a meeting with Jamie Warmbir to discuss the discontentment and to see what improvement could be made,” the lawsuit reads. “From these discussions, the other managers indicated to Jamie Wambir that they did not have an interest in selling the IT division of Mavidea to him, but that they would be open to discuss other possibilities of a departure for him if he desired.”

The lawsuit says Warmbir concealed his desire to start a new firm, but continued as manager while he worked to put the new company together.

On Feb. 10, the lawsuit alleges, Warmbir "informed the remaining managers that they had the next four business days to either 1) sell the IT Division to him for the price that he demanded, or 2) that he take would take the customers and employees without paying them anything for it. He informed them that his new competing business was ready to service customers immediately after any denial to sell it to him at his price.”

On Feb. 14, he was told there would be no deal. Since then, at least eight customers have canceled their contracts with Mavidea and at least three employees have left.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

