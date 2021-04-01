Four Central Illinois residents to be honored as Red Cross Heroes

PEORIA — A baby trapped in the back of a burning vehicle. A woman who nearly slept through a house fire. A man who stopped breathing. A woman who'd fallen and couldn't get up.

Those are the stories behind this year's American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois Class of Heroes — a group of four area adults selected from a 200-person pool for their service to others in the past year. They will be honored during a virtual ceremony April 29.

Bloomington's Jennifer Erlandson, a registered nurse at OSF St. Joseph, saw one of her co-workers slumped over in a waiting room chair in June. When she realized he wasn't breathing, she "immediately started CPR and her quick actions saved his life," a news release said.

Pontiac man Roger King was driving with his family members through town in late November, looking at Christmas lights, when "they noticed a house on fire, with smoke pouring out of the windows." His wife told him she knew that an elderly woman lived there, and he realized "the residents were likely trapped inside."