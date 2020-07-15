Four more McLean County COVID cases confirmed on Wednesday; 23 so far this week

BLOOMINGTON — Four more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Wednesday, meaning 23 additional county residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week.
But nine more county residents have recovered from the virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight announced the four additional cases on Wednesday. While that is a decrease from the 12 new cases announced on Tuesday, 72 county residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus since July 3.
The four new cases mean that 337 county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Of the 337, 269 have recovered (nine more than Tuesday), 49 are at home in isolation (five fewer than Tuesday) and four remain hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was last week.
More than 16,800 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 14 is 2.2%, McKnight said Wednesday.
"We are asking that everyone continue to work together to help minimize and control the spread of COVID-19," McKnight said. "It's important for us all to remember the 3Ws — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering and watching our distance," meaning staying at least six away from people outside our household, she said.
Logan County Health Department announced two new cases on Wednesday. Both people are isolating at home. Logan County has had 28 confirmed cases of the virus and 19 of those people have recovered, that county's health department said.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Wednesday 1,187 new COVID cases and eight additional deaths, all in northeastern Illinois.
Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, IDPH has confirmed 156,693 cases and 7,226 deaths.
The preliminary statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 14 is 3.1%, IDPH said. As of Tuesday night, 1,454 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID.
The COVID-19 testing site operated at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories served 395 people on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said Wednesday. That follows 434 people tested on Monday, the highest total since testing began at the site on March 28.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or may use the Connect Transit shuttle bus that operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
This story will be updated.
