Four more McLean County COVID cases confirmed on Wednesday; 23 so far this week

"We are asking that everyone continue to work together to help minimize and control the spread of COVID-19," McKnight said. "It's important for us all to remember the 3Ws — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering and watching our distance," meaning staying at least six away from people outside our household, she said.

Logan County Health Department announced two new cases on Wednesday. Both people are isolating at home. Logan County has had 28 confirmed cases of the virus and 19 of those people have recovered, that county's health department said.

Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Wednesday 1,187 new COVID cases and eight additional deaths, all in northeastern Illinois.

Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, IDPH has confirmed 156,693 cases and 7,226 deaths.

The preliminary statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 14 is 3.1%, IDPH said. As of Tuesday night, 1,454 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID.