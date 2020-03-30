Four more people in McLean County have COVID-19, total now 17

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has 17 people who have tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus.
The McLean County Health Department announced at noon Monday that 17 people have COVID-19 in McLean County, with four additional cases announced Monday.
The four new cases announced Monday were two men in their 40s who are self-isolating, a woman in her 70s who is hospitalized and a women in her 70s who is hospitalized in an intensive care unit.
This story will be updated.
