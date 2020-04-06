Four more people test positive for coronavirus in McLean County; new total, 48

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Four more people have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus in McLean County, bringing to 48 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

McLean County Health Department reported the uptick Monday.

Of the 48, five are hospitalized, 28 are at home in isolation and 12 have recovered.

The health department previously reported that two people had died of COVID-19. The department reported on March 31 that a man in his 70s had died and reported on March 22 that a woman in her 70s had died.

Meanwhile, The Joint Crisis Communication Team in Macon County announced on Monday that two more Macon County residents have tested positive, bringing to 10 the number of residents of that county with COVID-19.

The new cases in Macon County are a woman in her 30s who is in isolation in her home and a woman in her 50s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.