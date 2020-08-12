Four Seasons Health Club to offer kids day camp

BLOOMINGTON — A school day camp for K-8 schools will begin at the end of this month at Four Seasons Health Club.
Officials of the Bloomington gym at 904 Four Seasons Road said Wednesday that they are starting a day camp in light of school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our experienced day camp counselors will help with e-learning and provide fun, recreational activities for your kids, including pool time, and an afternoon snack," said Deb King Ochs, marketing and communications specialist.
Kids must bring laptop/tablet, school supplies and lunch every day. Participation in the camp will cost $200 a week for members and $250 a week for non-members.
The camp is split into two sessions. The first is Aug. 31 through Oct. 2 and the second session is Oct. 5 through Nov. 6. Registration for the first sessions will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 19.
