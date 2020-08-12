You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Seasons Health Club to offer kids day camp
0 comments

Four Seasons Health Club to offer kids day camp

{{featured_button_text}}
Four Seasons file art

Maritza Aytade, center, encourages Rainie Themer, left, to balance on the rola bola and twirl rings on her arms while Rachel Kimball, right, also balances on the rola bola during a circus arts fitness class in 2014 at Four Seasons Health Club, 904 Four Seasons Road, Bloomington.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — A school day camp for K-8 schools will begin at the end of this month at Four Seasons Health Club.

Officials of the Bloomington gym at 904 Four Seasons Road said Wednesday that they are starting a day camp in light of school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Our experienced day camp counselors will help with e-learning and provide fun, recreational activities for your kids, including pool time, and an afternoon snack," said Deb King Ochs, marketing and communications specialist. 

Kids must bring laptop/tablet, school supplies and lunch every day. Participation in the camp will cost $200 a week for members and $250 a week for non-members. 

The camp is split into two sessions. The first is Aug. 31 through Oct. 2 and the second session is Oct. 5 through Nov. 6. Registration for the first sessions will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 19. 

Photos: Pantagraph Images of the Month - June and July 2020

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wind picking up in Mount Zion ahead of storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News