Four Seasons Health Club to offer kids day camp

BLOOMINGTON — A school day camp for K-8 schools will begin at the end of this month at Four Seasons Health Club.

Officials of the Bloomington gym at 904 Four Seasons Road said Wednesday that they are starting a day camp in light of school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Interested in the camp? Contact Samantha Nelson, Aquatics & Recreation Manager: samantha@4seasons-club.com. Visit the Four Seasons Health Club website for more information.

"Our experienced day camp counselors will help with e-learning and provide fun, recreational activities for your kids, including pool time, and an afternoon snack," said Deb King Ochs, marketing and communications specialist.

Kids must bring laptop/tablet, school supplies and lunch every day. Participation in the camp will cost $200 a week for members and $250 a week for non-members.