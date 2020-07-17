14 more McLean County COVID cases confirmed Friday; 50 so far this week

BLOOMINGTON — Fourteen more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Friday, meaning 50 county residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week, as the surge that began around Independence Day continued.
Since July 3, 99 McLean County residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday that the 14 new cases bring to 364 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with coronavirus March 19.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced on Friday 13 new cases, bringing that county's new total to 310. In addition, five more LaSalle County residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of people who have recovered there to 213.
In McLean County, of the 364 cases, 288 people have recovered (nine more than Thursday), 59 are at home in isolation (six more than Thursday) and two are hospitalized, one fewer than Thursday.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was last week.
More than 17,800 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive remains 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 17 is 2.5%, McKnight said.
No more Normal firefighters have tested positive for COVID after five cases were reported earlier this week, Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney said Friday.
"The remaining (ten) non-symptomatic quarantined individuals have each been tested twice over the last week and will start coming back to work as soon as this weekend once they meet all the criteria for 14-day quarantine and negative testing," Swaney said.
The five firefighters who have tested positive for COVID remain in quarantine at home, Swaney said.
McKnight said "While McLean County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected, there have been small clusters of cases among families and household contacts. Many of the recently reported cases have been associated with gatherings for the 4th of July, birthday parties or family get-togethers."
"The more people that someone interacts with, and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading," McKnight said. "Large, in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to maintain social distance pose the highest risk."
"We also continue to see cases in McLean County related to traveling, whether that be people who have gone to or had visitors from states that are seeing increases in their case numbers such as Texas, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Indiana and Tennessee," McKnight said.
Before traveling, be aware if COVID-19 is spreading in that area and whether someone you are planning to visit is at higher risk of becoming ill from COVID because of age or underlying medical condition, McKnight said. "If you become infected while traveling, you can spread the virus to your loved ones, even if you do not have symptoms," she said.
McKnight advised people to stay home if they're sick, washing your hands often with soap and water, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces, and wear a face covering when you are unable to maintain social distance in public.
The COVID-19 testing site operated at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories set another record high on Thursday, serving 467 people, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Friday. The previous record high of 434 people served was set on Monday.
Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said Reditus has doubled the number of test site workers this week to try to process people through more quickly as demand for testing has accelerated since Independence Day.
As people are getting out and about more with other people and are traveling more, they want to be tested to make sure they haven't picked up the virus, Rossi said. But he warned that the incubation period for the virus is three to six days after exposure, so people should be tested again seven days after exposure to groups of people in public.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or may use the Connect Transit shuttle bus that operates Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
