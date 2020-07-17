14 more McLean County COVID cases confirmed Friday; 50 so far this week

"We also continue to see cases in McLean County related to traveling, whether that be people who have gone to or had visitors from states that are seeing increases in their case numbers such as Texas, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Indiana and Tennessee," McKnight said.

Before traveling, be aware if COVID-19 is spreading in that area and whether someone you are planning to visit is at higher risk of becoming ill from COVID because of age or underlying medical condition, McKnight said. "If you become infected while traveling, you can spread the virus to your loved ones, even if you do not have symptoms," she said.

McKnight advised people to stay home if they're sick, washing your hands often with soap and water, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces, and wear a face covering when you are unable to maintain social distance in public.

The COVID-19 testing site operated at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories set another record high on Thursday, serving 467 people, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Friday. The previous record high of 434 people served was set on Monday.