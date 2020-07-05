Free Movies Entice Young Fundraisers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seventy-six years ago, an excited gaggle of local youths gathered outside the Castle Theater in downtown Bloomington. In partnership with The Pantagraph, the Castle, Esquire, and Normal theaters welcomed twin city youngsters to a free show on June 29, 1944. (On a regular day, it cost 14 to 20 cents for a child admission, depending on the theater. That is equal to between $2 and $3 today.)

Soon after the announcement of free tickets, interested “boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 14” inundated The Pantagraph's business office and the Normal Post Office, the two designated ticket locations. On June 26, the first morning that tickets became available, 130 of them were scooped up from The Pantagraph and an “unknown amount” from the Normal Post Office. The next day, 1,250 total tickets reached the hands of eager youngsters. And by Wednesday at noon, the 2,000-ticket supply had been depleted.

The tickets provided access to see “a roaring western” and two cartoons at any of the three participating theaters that Thursday, June 29.

An air of mystery surrounded the event, too. Event organizers hinted that participants “will hear the first announcement of a contest they will want to take part in.” Following the show, children were invited to participate in a weeklong war bond sales contest.