Free Movies Entice Young Fundraisers

Seventy-six years ago, an excited gaggle of local youths gathered outside the Castle Theater in downtown Bloomington. In partnership with The Pantagraph, the Castle, Esquire, and Normal theaters welcomed twin city youngsters to a free show on June 29, 1944. (On a regular day, it cost 14 to 20 cents for a child admission, depending on the theater. That is equal to between $2 and $3 today.)
Soon after the announcement of free tickets, interested “boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 14” inundated The Pantagraph's business office and the Normal Post Office, the two designated ticket locations. On June 26, the first morning that tickets became available, 130 of them were scooped up from The Pantagraph and an “unknown amount” from the Normal Post Office. The next day, 1,250 total tickets reached the hands of eager youngsters. And by Wednesday at noon, the 2,000-ticket supply had been depleted.
The tickets provided access to see “a roaring western” and two cartoons at any of the three participating theaters that Thursday, June 29.
An air of mystery surrounded the event, too. Event organizers hinted that participants “will hear the first announcement of a contest they will want to take part in.” Following the show, children were invited to participate in a weeklong war bond sales contest.
With World War II still raging overseas, the United States government needed a ready supply of funds to pay for it. War bonds (debt securities issued by the government) helped provide that income.
This contest came at a relative high point in the war. Earlier that month, Allied forces had successfully invaded the beaches at Normandy, France, on D-Day. However, more than a year of bloodshed still lay ahead before the war’s end.
Contest winners were those who sold the most bonds in dollar value, as well as the greatest number of bonds regardless of value. Two boys and two girls would win $25 in war bonds as first prize. Second-prize winners received three-month movie passes for any Bloomington-Normal theater. Third place recipients won two-month passes. And those in fourth place secured one-month passes.
Participants enthusiastically drummed up sales during the seven-day contest. In fact, The Pantagraph confirmed that, “The first sales were reported within 20 minutes after the details of the contest were given….” The children raised $5,000 in the first two days (more than $72,000 today).
Contest organizers encouraged sales over the Independence Day weekend, asserting that, “Hard work and plenty of plugging will sell bonds….” Gilbert B. Brown, Great States Publix theaters general manager, who ran the participating theaters, stressed that, “It will be the boys and girls who don’t let up until the final deadline who will walk off with the prizes.”
By July 5, sales surpassed $15,000 (about $217,200 today). The contest had attracted at least 200 sellers.
Anyone who turned in a bond application received another free ticket for a show at the Irvin Theater on July 6. That day, hundreds of children filled the seats to view "Buffalo Bill," a “thrilling” western starring Maureen O’Hara and Joel McCrea as the film’s namesake.
Afterward, the nine contest winners were announced. Eleven-year-old Jeannette Frank earned top prize by selling $600 worth of war bonds (nearly $8,700 today). She estimated that she rang more than 50 doorbells to sell her 22 bonds. “We’d have sold bonds even if there wasn’t a contest,” the group of winners claimed.
In total, the contest raised $23,000 (just over $333,000 today).
Enticing prizes and patriotic enthusiasm drove local youths to raise funds to support the war effort. At a time of global turmoil, community members found a way to engage with young people and create fun along the way.
The McLean County Museum of History collects the stories of local people. Its holdings contain resources specific to World War II and war bonds, including ephemera, research files, and library materials. For more information, visit www.mchistory.org.
Previous 'Pages from our Past' stories
Pieces of our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History.
