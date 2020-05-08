Freeze warning in effect midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday

1967: This scene is not the bayous of Louisiana but Fairview Park. The footbridge in the middle of the picture is closed because of the flooding. Autumn went out Thursday as it had come in - wet. More than an inch of rain fell Thursday, making the total for fall 15.52 inches of precipitation. Last year's total was 8.08 inches.
1959: Several feet of water in the Route 51 subway at the north edge of Maroa caused detour of traffic. A stalled tractor-trailer at th enorth side was a signal to drivers that the subway was impassible.
1968: Heavy rain creates a hardship for many persons in Decatur when their basements flood and difficulties in general when intersection and subways flood. But for young boys like Alvin Lewis, 6, it's an opportunity for the fun to be found in putting on boots and going wading. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Carl Lewis of 1228 N. 20th St. This was the scene Friday on Grand Avenue at Torrence Park.
1958: Bob Keck, Niantic, a Navy man home on leave, takes a hydroplane ride in the 600 block E. Center St. after a heavy rain shorly after 9 a.m. today. Keck was working on his boat in a filling station owned byhis father, at Broadway and Center St. when the 1.02 inches of rain gave him a closeby testing area.
1967: More than an inch of rain early this morning flooded many intersections. Here, a car plows through hubcap-deep water at the intersection of 23rd and Logan streets. The intersection is in an area which frequently floods, and in a precinct where residents voted more than 2-1 against a sewer bond referendum last spring.
1981: No, speedboats haven't started looking like pickup trucks. This was the scene on N. Water St. at Pershing Ave. this morning as the area received another 3/4 inch of rain within half an hour. This torrential storm defeated the storm sewer system's ability to carry it away and made driving treacherous throughout the city.
1971: The drivers of these autos had to be very cautious in negotiating this lake in the 2800 Block N. Water St. early this morning. Water accumulated in large amounts on several streets and in some underpasses in the city as a result of the more than three inches of rain which fell last night and this morning. High water stranded some motorists this morning.
1938: Traffic through the Illinois Terminal railway subway on route 48 near the No. 6 firehouse was halted last night by the high water. Shown are two cars which stalled in the underpass. Passengers were forced to wade out and it was several hours before wreckers could tow the cars to dry ground.
1948: Heavy morning rains flooded the street and sidewalk at the intersection of East Wood and South Jasper streets and covered the floor inside the Raffington Drug store on the corner. Water was up to the doors of other business buildings but did not pass the doors, proprietors said.
1935: Streets throughout the city were flooded Monday when a sudden downpour brought more than one and fourth inches of rainfall in an hour. Children in the 2100 block East Giles found a miniature lake in their front yards.
1975: As nearly an inch of rain fell in Decatur Tuesday, streets and intersections flooded quickly, creating difficult driving conditions in many areas. One driver was still determined to make his way in spite of the one and a half feet of water that stood in front of the Tops Big Boy Restaurant at the intersection of N. Water St. and Pershing Rd.
1989: It was a cold, wet day in Decatur Thursday. An unidentified man and young girl dash from the downtown parking lot to William Street, paying particular attention tot heir footing on the slippery asphalt.
1992: Tim Gipson rides a bike off a ledge into deep water underneath the railroad underpass on North Main Street Saturday after heavy rains flooded the street. Gipson and Jason Prosser, lower right, saw motorists stalled int eh 4-foot deep water and stopped of offer assistance. the boys decided to play in the water after thy were no longer needed.
1993: Ray Ontis and his 11-year-old son, Kevin, take Jean Moore and other counseling team members across the swollen Illinois river from Nutwood to Hardin. They encounter the break in the Nutwood levee halfway through the 20-minute boat ride.
1993: Donald Davis, Oreana, is used to wading out in high water to get his paper when there's a substantial rain such as Monday's. 'Everytime we get a big rain we get flooded,' said Davis who's lived in his house on Northeast Street for the last 14 years.
1985: Bill Lewis looks on as Mike Morganthaler comes form putting a cable on his partially submerged backhoe. The backhoe slipped off an embankment and became stuck as a result of heavy rain collecting below a newly made road.
1977: Here is Decatur, a myriad of rivers and lakes - but it wasn't planned taht way. Decatur's waterways, pictured here, were created with little advance notice by a three-inch rain that fell in a 30-minute period on Aug. 20.
1970: Water, water everywhere Monday, especially at Prairie Avenue and Broadway. It was enough to give some motorists that sinking feeling.
H&R file photo
1971: This police squad car was stationed on N. Country Club Road south of E. William Street Road to warn motorists of flooding.
H&R file photo
1971
H&R file photo
1938: Pictures is the foot bridge over Stevens Creek in the west end addition of Fairview park which is isolated by the swollen stream.
H&R file photo
1977: Children splash their way across N. Main Street and Grand Avenue.
H&R file photo
1986: The water was deep Friday evening at Whippoorwill and Meadowlark drives.
H&R file photo
1987: Philip Bateman waited under the Decatur Public Library awning.
H&R file photo
1970: This house, near Maynor Dr. and 44th St., is surrounded by water from weekend rains.
H&R file photos
1965
H&R file photo
1970: Springs rains bring spring floods.
H&R file photo
1983: Stalled cars, flooded subways, impassable streets and perhaps a flooded basement or two aggravated folks in Central Illinois Friday, as a record 3.69 inches of rain fell on the Decatur area.
H&R file photo
UNDATED
H&R file photos
1987: Some folks seem to enjoy rain. Others seem to guard against it. Some wince and some just go about business as usual.
It seldom falls without comment - too much or too little, too late or about time.
Welcome or not, the rain comes and the rain goes.
H&R file photo
1986: Water swamps car near Millikin University.
H&R file photo
1977: Heavy rains and poor drainage in the 2300 Block E. Logan St. made the street a mini-lake
H&R file photo
1938: Creeks and rivers near Decatur were swollen today by 2.06 inches of rain since yesterday noon. The parking area in the west end of Fairview park was partly inundated by Stevens Creek.
H&R file photo
1971
H&R file photo
1990: Duane Brennan, Decatur, holds an umbrella over his sister, Becky, as he walks her home Tuesday from a Brownie meeting.
H&R file photo
1993: Jim and Sally Ronbson of Hamburg show Bart Smith their patio, which faces the Mississippi River.
H&R file photo
192: Tony Best, 24, lends a hand to motorist Iona Seefeldt after Seefeldt's car stalled in overflow rain water on North Main Street.
H&R file photo
1937: Merchants and residents at Wood and Jasper streets needed row boats.
H&R file photos
1985: The rain-swollen Sangamon River overflowed its banks, leaving Lincoln Park Drive under water Tuesday.
H&R file photo
