Freeze warning in effect midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday

LINCOLN — A freeze warning will be in effect midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday, with temperatures dropping to as low as 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service said areas of central and southeast Illinois will be impacted with widespread frost and conditions that may damage crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Mostly cloudy skies Monday will gradually become sunny throughout the day, with temperatures peaking at 54 degrees and wind gusts reaching up to 28 mph, the weather service said.

