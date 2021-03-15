Freezing rain, sleet pelt McLean and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service at Lincoln is predicting a wintry mix in parts of Central Illinois on Monday, March 15.
PROVIDED IMAGE
Drivers should use extra caution today, as freezing rain and sleet could cause icy spots to develop on roads, especially untreated bridges and overpasses.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln said a wintry mix is possible along and north of the Interstate 74 corridor this morning, with a mixture of rain, freezing rain, and sleet expected. A light accumulation of sleet will be possible.
Strong easterly winds gusting 35 to 45 mph are expected to continue through midday. A quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain is possible throughout the region through the morning.
This graphic from the National Weather Service at Lincoln shows the forecast for Monday, March 15.
PROVIDED IMAGE
The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for McLean, DeWitt, Tazewell, Woodford, Champaign, Knox, Marshall, Vermilion, Piatt, Peoria and Stark counties.
Further south, a swath of counties including Macon, Shelby, Sangamon, Christian and Coles, among others, are expected to face strong winds and possible isolated thunderstorms tonight.
A few storms are possible again Wednesday night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially south of Interstate 72, the weather service said.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
