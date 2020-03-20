FRIDAY UPDATE: Central Illinois coronavirus developments. Here's what we know.

Pritzker on Thursday cautioned that a shutdown of schools could last longer than a March 31 scheduled reopen date.
“I also think that parents should be contemplating the possibility that that might be extended,” he said of the scheduled March 31 return date.
Pritzker also said the state is “evaluating every day” as to whether a shelter-in-place order might be necessary, as, he said, experts are advising, “this is going to take longer than people have expected.”
Pritzker said the effort is largely aimed at staying ahead of countries like Italy, where there are more than 40,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,400 deaths. Social distancing, or staying home, remains the most important preventative measure.
“So when I make decisions about this, this is about how do we operate faster and better than Italy and other countries that have seen this grow exponentially for a very long period of time,” he said, noting that lack of testing means an increased reliance on mathematicians extrapolating available data over the entire population.
“And I'm gonna continue to listen to the experts to do the right thing, that the triggers are really in what the experts are seeing,” he said.
The governor has scheduled a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday to provide an update on the outbreak.
— Capitol News Illinois