From erecting tents to modifying rooms, Central Illinois hospitals prep for surge of COVID-19 patients

Meanwhile, the BroMenn emergency department has been functioning with two entrances — one for patients with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath) and another for patients without those symptoms, she said.

"As the need arises, we have the ability to modify many of our patient care rooms and through these modifications provide a higher level of care than what we normally would in that same space," Kannaday said. "We are also prepared to transition many of our private rooms back to semi-private as needed to increase our bed capacity."

"We have built out our surge plans to also allow us to move into other clinical spaces in the hospital to further increase our bed capacity, including using attached ambulatory spaces such as our physician office building to care for less acute patients if needed," she said.

In addition, BroMenn is in conversation with the McLean County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency in case there are so many patients that care would need to be provided outside hospitals, she said.