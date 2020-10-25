From Shop Girl to Prima Donna: Saltzman-Stevens rose from Bloomington choir singer to European fame

It was her father’s love of music that helped foster Saltzman-Stevens’ deep interest in music. According to an interview with The Daily Bulletin, she recalled that her first childhood memory was listening to her father sing as she sat on his lap. She said that he often sang “Silver Threads Among the Gold,” a popular love ballad at the time. Her father held great pride in her voice when she was young, but he passed away before he could see her achieve great success.

After graduating from Jefferson School at the age of 14, Saltzman-Stevens soon began to work around Bloomington to help her widowed mother support the family. She held several jobs over the years, the longest of which was at the Pantagraph Printing and Stationary Co. as a folder in the binding department.

She worked hard to save money to study music and eventually purchase a piano. Saltzman-Stevens took her first voice lesson on Nov. 20, 1895, from Miss Farie Stevick in Bloomington. From there, she took piano lessons from Lydia Sherman, who at the time was considered one of the most successful music teachers in Bloomington, and more voice lessons from Mrs. Farie Stevick Skinner. She also joined the Amateur Musical Club in 1899 for a year, and she sang in the choirs of the Second Presbyterian and Unitarian churches.