From Shop Girl to Prima Donna: Saltzman-Stevens rose from Bloomington choir singer to European fame

The collections of the McLean County Museum of History are a treasure trove of artifacts and documents from many well-known Bloomington-Normal performers, including a tiara and jewelry worn by famed international opera star Marie Litta and costumes worn by circus performers “The Flying Valentinos.” You also can find a program and photographs of Wagnerian soprano singer Minnie Saltzman-Stevens, whose rise to fame is like a Cinderella story of the musical arts.
Born in March 1873 in Bloomington, Saltzman-Stevens was the daughter of immigrants. Her mother, Minnie (also spelled Meni) Benecke came from Germany when she was only 12 years old. Shortly after the U.S. Civil War, Benecke married French immigrant John M. Saltzman. Saltzman had served as chief bugler in the 94th Illinois Volunteer Infantry (known as the McLean County Regiment) and continued to carry his love for music long after the war had ended. He was known to have a great singing voice, but was never able to pursue any sort of musical career.
It was her father’s love of music that helped foster Saltzman-Stevens’ deep interest in music. According to an interview with The Daily Bulletin, she recalled that her first childhood memory was listening to her father sing as she sat on his lap. She said that he often sang “Silver Threads Among the Gold,” a popular love ballad at the time. Her father held great pride in her voice when she was young, but he passed away before he could see her achieve great success.
After graduating from Jefferson School at the age of 14, Saltzman-Stevens soon began to work around Bloomington to help her widowed mother support the family. She held several jobs over the years, the longest of which was at the Pantagraph Printing and Stationary Co. as a folder in the binding department.
She worked hard to save money to study music and eventually purchase a piano. Saltzman-Stevens took her first voice lesson on Nov. 20, 1895, from Miss Farie Stevick in Bloomington. From there, she took piano lessons from Lydia Sherman, who at the time was considered one of the most successful music teachers in Bloomington, and more voice lessons from Mrs. Farie Stevick Skinner. She also joined the Amateur Musical Club in 1899 for a year, and she sang in the choirs of the Second Presbyterian and Unitarian churches.
But it was not until she met and married her husband, Alexander Stevens, on Aug. 23, 1899, that her musical career truly began. He was a trained druggist and owned a pharmacy at Douglas and Prairie streets in Bloomington. He recognized her potential and encouraged her musical studies, saying, “Go abroad and see if there is anyone over there who will understand your voice and recognize what to do with it.”
So, on July 5, 1904, Saltzman-Stevens went to Paris, France, and began studying under renowned operatic tenor Jean de Reszke. She mastered selections from French and Italian operas, “but she could put no life, no heart into them.”
In an attempt to discover the “genius and fire that was lacking in her beautiful voice,” de Reszke gave Saltzman-Stevens “Brumhilde’s Aria” from Richard Wagner’s "Twilight of the Gods." Singing as Brunhilde, Saltzman-Stevens reportedly found herself immersed in the music as “all the generations of German spirit and German tradition came forward.”
Support Local Journalism
She recalled that, “I felt a change come over me. I felt that some shackles had fallen off me and that I had come into my kingdom.” Thus began four years of hard work of which she stated, “I threw my whole soul into my efforts.”
In 1908, Saltzman-Stevens made her debut and was selected to perform as Brunhilde at the Royal Opera Covent Garden in London in the production "Der Ring des Nibelungen," or simply, "The Ring." Many were skeptical of an American who had never been on the stage, much less one as highly regarded as Covent Garden. However, her performance was astounding, captivating and authentic, despite the unconventional performance in English.
Madame Saltzman-Stevens soon became a household name throughout England quickly earning a reputation as the “perfect Brunhilde.”
Soon opera houses around Europe were urging Saltzman-Stevens to perform in their productions of "The Ring." She had no difficulty bringing the role of Brunhilde to life wherever she went, singing in French while in Lisbon and in German while in Berlin. Her praises were sung all over Europe, and it was noted that “… in spite of her rapid rise to fame, she was already regarded abroad as the greatest of Wagnerian singers and the ideal vocalist in Wagnerian roles … and all the great German newspapers were filled with comment(s) of the phenomenal rise of the hitherto unknown American singer.”
Word of her fame spread back to the United States, particularly among her friends and family in Bloomington, where the Amateur Musical Club began planning a concert to bring Saltzman-Stevens home to perform. Her two-night "Homecoming Concert," Nov. 14 and 15, 1910, at the Chatterton Opera House in Bloomington, was her only public appearance in the United States that year. Dubbed the “greatest musical event of the season,” the event's program ranged from sweet lullabies to the dramatic German arias for which she was known.
According to a review from The Pantagraph, “Bloomington audiences are not desperately enthusiastic very often. They do not cry ‘Bravo!’ and throw up their hats, but after the ‘Walkure Cry’ the big house rose to its feet and waved its handkerchief and clapped, until the singer came back a dozen times to receive its homage.”
From just two nights of concerts, Saltzman-Stevens earned over $3,500 (around $92,000).
Saltzman-Stevens is one of 190 individuals who have been featured on the Evergreen Cemetery Walk, an annual collaboration between the McLean County Museum of History, Illinois Voices Theatre-Echoes and Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. This year, the Cemetery Walk transitioned to an online platform to continue to educate the public about the significance of cemeteries and the history they contain. The Virtual Evergreen Cemetery Walk is viewable now through Dec. 1. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the museum’s website mchistory.org. Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and $20 per household for museum members (use coupon code CEMWALKMEM2020). Ticket holders will have the option to view the Walk in its entirety or watch each performance individually as many times as they want from now until Dec. 1.
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
May 23, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
November 03, 2016 - Cubs win the World Series
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
September 02, 1945 - World War II
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
July 21,1969 - Moon landing
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
April 16, 1912 - Sinking of the Titanic
July 29, 1914 - World War I
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Edward Donathan is an intern in the education department at the museum, and Candace Summers is director of education there.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.