Frontline workers are The Pantagraph's 2020 Newsmaker

BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Julie Lewis walks into the Emergency Department most days to find “chaos — organized chaos.”
But the preparation for stepping into a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic starts at home, where most health care workers keep their work shoes and clothes separate from the rest of their closet.
“Once you get (to the hospital), the second you walk in the door you get your mask,” said Lewis, an ER doctor and medical director for the Emergency Department at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center. “I have goggles I put on the top of my head while I drive and then when I get to work, put the goggles on so that we have eye protection. Then you just hit the ground running.”
Nine months ago, the coronavirus rocked the nation, bringing with it unprecedented government shutdowns and more than 300,000 dead nationwide. And from the start, a group of workers — nurses, doctors, paramedics, police, firefighters and other emergency personnel — have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, keeping us safe.
For that dedication, selflessness and public service, first responders are The Pantagraph's 2020 "Newsmaker of the Year," a title given to a person or entity who has had the biggest impact on the community for the past 12 months.
These essential workers have long been the backbone of our community. This year, they often risked their own health in incredible circumstances and long hours. Despite the overwhelming challenges, many health care workers remain positive and hopeful with the development of a new vaccine.
And there is pride, too.
“I’ve never seen the nurses be so tired, so emotionally and physically drained,” said Tracy Sondag, a clinical nurse manager with Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. “I’ve never had to witness so many patients experience loneliness here at the hospital.
“Also, I’ve never been so proud to be a nurse.”
Toni Bishop-McWain, chief nursing officer at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, said her nurses amaze her every single day.
“It's been amazing to watch my team and watch their resiliency, their agility, their strength, their compassion and dedication,” she said. “They are the ones that deserve all the recognition.”
As McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said, “There isn’t anything else I would rather be doing. Public health is a field where you really get to know your community and make a difference in your community.”
'Exhausting'
Area hospitals began restricting visitor access early in the pandemic. At Carle BroMenn, Sondag said some of her hardest days were when she had to turn families away at the door or when the hospital only allowed one family member to visit COVID patients at a time. Nurses were often left to comfort patients who were alone and dying of COVID.
“I’ve seen family members collapse on the floor crying when I tell them they can’t go upstairs to see their loved ones,” she said. “That haunts me.”
Now the hospital allows visitors if a patient is dying, but it is often limited to one person, she said. Not only is it lonely for patients, but many times children are unable to say goodbye to their parents.
Medical staffers echoed that they never imagined facing a pandemic.
“No nurse signs up to do something like this,” said Sonya Shuey, an ER nurse at St. Joseph. “When I was in nursing school, if you would have told me something like this would happen, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.”
The work has been mentally and physically exhausting for health care workers, who not only have to worry about protecting themselves, but their families as well.
Dr. Steve Delis, medical director of the Carle BroMenn Medical Center Emergency Department, said he takes great caution when leaving work. Before ever entering his home, he changes out of his work clothes and wipes down any surfaces he may have touched — including his phone and keys — and immediately takes a shower.
“The toughest part is always making sure I don’t bring this to my elderly mother, my children and wife, (and) not being able to give a hug to my mom like I would prior to this pandemic,” he said. “Even though I get tested frequently, at some point you may become an asymptomatic carrier and you always carry that with you.”
Shuey said living in a constant state of worry is exhausting.
“It takes a toll because we don’t know enough yet,” she said. “Obviously we’re a far cry from where we started back in February or March, but we don’t know enough about COVID yet to let our guard down.”
Among the biggest challenges Lewis said they face in the ER is learning to treat every patient as a potential positive COVID case.
“Sometimes your instinct is to go care for those people before thinking about yourself, so you have to be reminded to put on proper PPE before going into a code, which is different,” Lewis said. “We’re so used to putting the patient before ourselves.”
Lewis said she was one of many in the medical field to contract the virus this year, but “We try to protect one another. We try to protect ourselves.”
For many, the mental strain and fatigue was especially prevalent in the spring, when hospital staffers didn’t know what they were facing.
“It’s hard to take care of an illness that you don’t have a lot of ammunition against and I think that that’s very defeating for us in the health care field because we obviously went into this because we wanted to help people,” Lewis said.
That mental toll comes out differently for different people, she said. Some have become depressed, angry or withdrawn.
“(My family knows) we’re all under a lot of stress at work and sometimes I just need to retreat and be alone, and they respect that,” Shuey said.
Balancing her bachelor’s degree studies with her family and extra hours at the hospital, “I’ve had to learn to kind of put some stuff on the back burner … I just have to know that this is the time that I’m in right now, and this isn’t going to be forever.”
The pandemic has forced many to isolate in an effort to prevent spread of the disease, and health care workers are no exception. Geri Heissler, a nurse with Chestnut Family Health Center in Bloomington, lost her mother this year to the virus and was unable to visit her.
“I miss my grandchildren,” Heissler said. “It does cause some anxiety and depression. Anxious over, ‘Oh, I hope I don’t get it; I hope my family doesn't get it.’ And depression over, ‘When will this ever end?’”
Those in the medical field have leaned on each other more than ever under COVID, with every role seen as essential.
“Between the strength and grace that God gives me on a daily basis to face all this, I couldn’t go through this without the group of people I work with,” Shuey said.
Every day, hospital staff gear up with a myriad of personal protective equipment, PPE, including N95 masks, medical goggles, surgical masks, gloves and gowns.
Sondag said the hardest part of the job these days is wearing the masks and goggles, not because of how uncomfortable they are, but because patients can’t see the nurses' smiles or facial expressions.
“Facial expressions just really don’t exist here,” Sondag said. “You never realize how much your facial expressions matter until you don’t have those.
“It’s very hard to communicate with just your words.”
Shuey said of the PPE options, she prefers the PAPR — the power air-purifying respirator — which looks a bit like an astronaut helmet.
It seems bulky, but “they can see your face, so they can see your lips. For a lot of people that’s huge, especially if they’re hard of hearing, they can read your lips,” she said.
‘Glimmer of hope’
The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the U.S. Dec. 14, and Lewis said everyone in the health care field is excited for the opportunity to receive theirs.
“It feels to so many of us like the first glimmer of hope that there may be a way to fight this and prevent some people from getting it, especially the most vulnerable people,” she said.
But the fight to end the pandemic is far from over and the future remains unclear, health officials say.
“Are we going to see it again in smaller doses like the influenza? Is it going to be a seasonal thing? Who knows,” said Shuey, the St. Joseph nurse.
“Now that the vaccine is just starting to come out, that doesn’t take effect right away, so we still have to get it in the hands of everybody who needs and wants it. Until then, we still have to be on high alert.”
Journalists from Lee Enterprises newsrooms across the Midwest collaborated this week on a series of stories about the impact of COVID-19 on he…
Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech were granted federal emergency authorization to administer the vaccine this month. In Illinois, health care workers and support staff, along with nursing home residents, are first in line to receive the vaccine.
Lewis said more than 1.1 million health care providers have had the vaccine in the U.S. and “With how crazy we are with researching things and getting educated and dedicating our lives to learning about medicine, we wouldn’t do it to ourselves if we didn’t trust it … so I definitely think it’s worthwhile.”
At St. Joe’s, the first to receive the vaccine were the emergency department and critical care staff, and Bishop-McWain said that moment gave her goosebumps.
“Almost every single nurse or health care provider cried because it has been a long year and it was so emotional that day to actually have a vaccine in our hand ... and to administer it,” she said. “There wasn’t a dry eye; it was amazing.
In an intimate room of four people, Sondag received the first shot at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. Teary-eyed, the room of nurses clapped and cheered, excited for what is to come.
“It was exciting and nerve-wracking in the best way possible,” she said. “It’s just coming to a full circle. We’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Contact Sierra Henry at (309) 820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.