Frontline workers are The Pantagraph's 2020 Newsmaker

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the U.S. Dec. 14, and Lewis said everyone in the health care field is excited for the opportunity to receive theirs.

“It feels to so many of us like the first glimmer of hope that there may be a way to fight this and prevent some people from getting it, especially the most vulnerable people,” she said.

But the fight to end the pandemic is far from over and the future remains unclear, health officials say.

“Are we going to see it again in smaller doses like the influenza? Is it going to be a seasonal thing? Who knows,” said Shuey, the St. Joseph nurse.

“Now that the vaccine is just starting to come out, that doesn’t take effect right away, so we still have to get it in the hands of everybody who needs and wants it. Until then, we still have to be on high alert.”

Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech were granted federal emergency authorization to administer the vaccine this month. In Illinois, health care workers and support staff, along with nursing home residents, are first in line to receive the vaccine.