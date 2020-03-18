Gailey to close through March 30
Gailey to close through March 30

BLOOMINGTON — All Gailey Eye Clinic locations, including Bloomington Eye Institute and Gailey Eye Surgery-Decatur, will be closed through March 30 because of the coronavirus spread. Current plans are to reopen March 31.

