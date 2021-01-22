 Skip to main content
Gibson City man dies in crash
GIBSON CITY – A 26-year-old Gibson City man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night near Dewey in Champaign County.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Samuel Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Northrup said Johnson was was traveling west on Route 136 near 1100 East around 5:15 p.m. when he drifted into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit another vehicle traveling east head-on.

The occupants of the second vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238.

