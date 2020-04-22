You are the owner of this article.
Good news from the McLean County COVID front: no new cases for the second straight day
Illinois National Guardsmen remove their outer exam gloves after taking a sample for analysis at a drive-through COVID-19 testing station on March 28 at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — For people looking for good news from the COVID-19 front, here it is: McLean County has no new cases of the novel virus for the second straight day.

McLean County Health Department reported Wednesday that the number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 86. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus crept up to 86 when it increased by one on Monday.

County health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said then "We hope the efforts the public is taking...is bending the curve."

Wednesday marked the fifth day of the past 11 days when McLean County announced no new cases of the virus, which surged in McLean County from mid-March until last week.

But health officials have warned that it's too soon to say whether McLean County had turned the tide against coronavirus.

Of the 86, 74 have recovered, eight are at home in isolation and one is hospitalized in isolation. Since COVID-19 hit McLean County in March, three people have died of the virus.

Of the 86, 61.6 percent are female and 38.4 percent are male.

By race, 47 are white, 30 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and three are "unknown," according to the health department.

By age, two are 9 and younger, four are 10 to 19, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

