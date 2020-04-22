Good news from the McLean County COVID front: no new cases for the second straight day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — For people looking for good news from the COVID-19 front, here it is: McLean County has no new cases of the novel virus for the second straight day.

McLean County Health Department reported Wednesday that the number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 86. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus crept up to 86 when it increased by one on Monday.

County health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said then "We hope the efforts the public is taking...is bending the curve."

Wednesday marked the fifth day of the past 11 days when McLean County announced no new cases of the virus, which surged in McLean County from mid-March until last week.

But health officials have warned that it's too soon to say whether McLean County had turned the tide against coronavirus.