Goodwill expands online training during virus crisis
Goodwill expands online training during virus crisis

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

BLOOMINGTON — Land of Lincoln Goodwill Career Centers will be available via phone and online effective Tuesday to help answer questions about employment and career option.

The “Virtual Career Centers” will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with career coaches available via telephone, email and video conferencing.

Career centers can provide information on unemployment claims, preparation of resumes, online job search techniques, free computer classes and training, and general employment support.

To contact a career coach:

Goodwill operates 15 retail operations and donation centers in Bloomington/Normal, Champaign, Chatham, Clinton, Effingham, Danville, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Litchfield, Quincy, Savoy, Springfield and Vandalia.

