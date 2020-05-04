Goodwill names new CEO; organization has retail store in Normal

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Ron Culves has been named president and CEO of Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries Inc., which operates retail operations and donation centers in Bloomington-Normal.

Culves previously was the organization’s vice president of finance and had been acting interim CEO.

“As a board, we felt we chose the perfect candidate to lead Goodwill into the future, but the COVID-19 crisis was escalating and we needed our executive leadership team to focus on leading the organization through what has become a very difficult time,” said board Chairwoman Janet Kirby, explaining the delay in announcing the March appoint.

Culves joined Goodwill in 2014 to oversee accounting, payroll, purchasing, and financial dealings. He served for eight years as chief financial officer with Central Counties Health Centers, Inc., and has bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Illinois.