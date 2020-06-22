$1.2 million in Normal fuel tax may go to West College Avenue rehab

Normal must submit its grant application by the end of June, and town staff wanted to ensure council would allocate MFT funds to partially fund the project before applying for the grant, according to Reece.

Council will meet Monday for a special meeting to vote on using $1.2 million in MFT funds for the project. The town receives around $2.2 million in MFT funds each year, which allow for a number of road construction projects.

The new road rehabilitation project and use of MFT funds will not interfere with the town's general fund, Reece said.

Normal has been tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its fiscal year 2020-21 budget, and is currently estimating a $10.4 million loss, which will require a number of budget adjustments.

"This does not impact the general fund at all, so we don't see a direct relationship with the budget situation where we're tracking COVID and it's impact on the general fund," she said.

LOOK BACK: 20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.