$1.2 million in Normal fuel tax may go to West College Avenue rehab

NORMAL — Plans for rehabilitating West College Avenue in hopes to attract economic development could begin as early as this summer, depending on a state grant.
Normal Town Council will hear a project proposal during a special meeting Monday night for allocating $1.2 million in Motor Fuel Tax Funds for a $9.35 million rehabilitation project for West College Avenue from Rivian Motorway to White Oak Road.
The virtual meeting will begin with a public hearing at 5 p.m. followed by the council meeting. Public comment will be available through Zoom and those interested in speaking should email ahuonker@normal.org prior to 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Normal is pursuing a grant of $5 million for the project through the competitive Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure program. The grant program provides funding for public infrastructure improvements to provide economic growth in Illinois.
The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity administers the program.
Due to West College Avenue's location to Rivian Motorway, the town hopes to stimulate and attract economic growth and investments in the area, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.
The proposed project will include roadway improvements and rehabilitation, intersection evaluation and design, multi-use trail extensions and drainage improvements.
Town staff anticipate receiving around $3 million in Federal Surface Transportation funds; $5 million from requested state DCEO funds; and around $1.2 million in MFT funds.
Planning and design could begin as early as Fall 2020 with construction beginning Summer 2020.
The portion of West College Avenue between Rivian Motorway and White Oak Road is in need of road construction, which the town planned to address through temporary fixes, said Reece. The timing of the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure program is allowing the town to plan for long term rehabilitation and economic development in the area.
"It has been on our radar because of the Rivian development," she said. "This particular DCEO grant program that was announced recently seems to be a really good fit for this project."
Normal must submit its grant application by the end of June, and town staff wanted to ensure council would allocate MFT funds to partially fund the project before applying for the grant, according to Reece.
Council will meet Monday for a special meeting to vote on using $1.2 million in MFT funds for the project. The town receives around $2.2 million in MFT funds each year, which allow for a number of road construction projects.
The new road rehabilitation project and use of MFT funds will not interfere with the town's general fund, Reece said.
Normal has been tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its fiscal year 2020-21 budget, and is currently estimating a $10.4 million loss, which will require a number of budget adjustments.
"This does not impact the general fund at all, so we don't see a direct relationship with the budget situation where we're tracking COVID and it's impact on the general fund," she said.
LOOK BACK: 20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Beningo's
Crazy Planet Kitchen
Bec's Far East Texas Grill
Piccolo Piccolo
Divino, The Fishmarket
Carlos O'Kelly's
Sonoma Cucina
Chi Chi's
Ground Round
Gracious Affairs
Kip's Family Restaurant
Double Nickel Drive-In
Hayashi
Pumpernickel's Deli
Aleta Jane's Cafe
Le Peep
Tuxedo Junction
Tien Tsin
Susie's Cafe
Henry Wellington
If you enjoyed this...
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.