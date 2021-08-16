10 Bloomington residents advance to fill Carrillo vacancy

BLOOMINGTON — At least 10 residents living in Ward 6 will be interview to fill a pending vacancy on the Bloomington City Council, city officials said Monday.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Ald. Jenn Carrillo, who announced in July that they would be stepping away from the seat. Carrillo's last day is Aug. 31.
The list of 10 residents includes Andrew Alvarez, JohAnna Chambers, Levi Champion, Luisa Gomez, Elizabeth Hawthorne, Misty Metroz, Jenee Clark Richards, Gary Stevens, Dianna ‘De’ Urban and David Wolfe.
Applications for the vacancy were due Aug. 13, but a statement released by the city Monday afternoon said residents can still submit inquiries until the replacement is selected.
Some applicants were omitted from the next phase of the search because they did not live in Ward 6, the statement said.
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe will next interview "the candidates he believes have the potential to best suit the needs of Ward 6 and the City," the statement said.
The search will "be ongoing until a suitable applicant is identified and forwarded to Council for advice and consent," the statement reads.
Under city code, the vacancy must be filled by Oct. 30, or 60 days after Carrillo's last day.
Carrillo, 31, said they were forced to surrender their seat on the council because they will no longer live within the boundaries of Ward 6. City code mandates that a council member "live in the ward from which he or she is elected."
The residence where Carrillo has rented an apartment for the past three years was sold in May, and they were unable to find another apartment or house within the ward.
Ward 6 covers most of downtown Bloomington and the neighborhoods south of Washington Street and west of Morris Avenue.
