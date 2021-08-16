10 Bloomington residents advance to fill Carrillo vacancy

Carrillo, 31, said they were forced to surrender their seat on the council because they will no longer live within the boundaries of Ward 6. City code mandates that a council member "live in the ward from which he or she is elected."

The residence where Carrillo has rented an apartment for the past three years was sold in May, and they were unable to find another apartment or house within the ward.

Ward 6 covers most of downtown Bloomington and the neighborhoods south of Washington Street and west of Morris Avenue.