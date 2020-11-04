11 votes separate these candidates for McLean County Board

BLOOMINGTON — The District 7 McLean County Board race was still too close to call on Wednesday, with Republican incumbent Jacob Beard holding a narrow lead over Democrat challenger Val Laymon.
Unofficial results show Beard leading Laymon by just 11 votes — 4,053 to 4,042 — and 350 for Libertarian challenger Darin George Kaeb.
Beard was unavailable for comment Wednesday morning.
"Last night we had a great and a very tight race," Laymon told The Pantagraph on Wednesday. "District 7 voters definitely kept us on our toes last night, but we are excitedly and anxiously waiting for the rest of the vote by mail ballots to come in."
Election results are always unofficial, but the volume of mail-in ballots this year means that it could take longer for some races to be decided.
Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday must be accepted by local election authorities if they arrive by Nov. 17, and there were more than 500,000 mail-in ballots that had not been returned as of Monday.
The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.
Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Tim Mitchell said there are 13 provisional ballots outstanding, and a potential 1,700 vote by mail ballots that could be returned by Nov. 17.
Losing candidates may request a recount if they receive at least 95% of the vote of the winning candidate, Mitchell said. Recounts must be requested within five days after the Nov. 17 canvass.
Laymon did not rule out the possibility of seeking a recount after the canvass, and said, "I think it would have to be something we address at the time to see where the numbers are."
In District 9, Republican incumbent Susan Schafer ended Tuesday night with a 503 lead over Democrat Jackie Gunderson, but Gunderson said she was not ready to concede just yet.
Like Laymon, Gunderson is waiting to see how the 1,700 mail-in votes will fall over the next few weeks.
Schafer was unavailable for comment.
For auditor, Republican incumbent Michelle Anderson was re-elected 42,835 over 36,513 for Democrat Robert Fazzini, and 5,040 for Libertarian Kevin Woodard. For coroner, Kathy Yoder was re-elected with 50,704 votes over 34,099 for Abbi Sorrels.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Republican Susan Schafer has a 503 lead over Democrat Jacki Gunderson.
