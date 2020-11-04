11 votes separate these candidates for McLean County Board

The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.

Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Tim Mitchell said there are 13 provisional ballots outstanding, and a potential 1,700 vote by mail ballots that could be returned by Nov. 17.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Losing candidates may request a recount if they receive at least 95% of the vote of the winning candidate, Mitchell said. Recounts must be requested within five days after the Nov. 17 canvass.

Laymon did not rule out the possibility of seeking a recount after the canvass, and said, "I think it would have to be something we address at the time to see where the numbers are."

In District 9, Republican incumbent Susan Schafer ended Tuesday night with a 503 lead over Democrat Jackie Gunderson, but Gunderson said she was not ready to concede just yet.

Like Laymon, Gunderson is waiting to see how the 1,700 mail-in votes will fall over the next few weeks.

Schafer was unavailable for comment.