117 more COVID cases reported in McLean County Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — The number of people found to have COVID in McLean County increased by 117 on Wednesday, the health department said.
There now have been 9,562 cases since the pandemic started.
Other data released Wednesday:
- 1,202 are isolating at home and 8,282 have recovered
- More than 151,900 tests have been done and there's a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%
- The seven-day positivity rate is 9.3% through Tuesday
- Sixty-two in McLean County have died
The state health department reported Tuesday that Illinois' pandemic death toll climbed by 145 in one day to 13,487. It said the number of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases climbed by 7,910 to 804,174.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said vaccines could reach Illinois as soon as early next week for distribution. Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities would be the first to receive vaccinations, he said.
