13th Congressional District remains undecided

BLOOMINGTON — The heated race for the 13th Congressional District was still undecided as of press time Tuesday, with just 1% of precincts reporting.

With eight of the district's 602 precincts reporting as of 8:30 p.m., Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan had 16,910 votes. Incumbent Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who is seeking his fifth term in Congress, had 9,183 votes.

This is the Springfield woman's second attempt to flip the seat two years after she came within a percentage point of Davis in the 2018 election. The competitive race is receiving national attention.

Neither candidate would comment before further results were available.

Londrigan won a crowded five-way primary in 2018, but Davis in the November election that year defeated her by 2,058 ballots.