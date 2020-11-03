13th Congressional District remains undecided

BLOOMINGTON — The heated race for the 13th Congressional District was still undecided as of press time Tuesday, with just 1% of precincts reporting.
With eight of the district's 602 precincts reporting as of 8:30 p.m., Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan had 16,910 votes. Incumbent Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who is seeking his fifth term in Congress, had 9,183 votes.
This is the Springfield woman's second attempt to flip the seat two years after she came within a percentage point of Davis in the 2018 election. The competitive race is receiving national attention.
Neither candidate would comment before further results were available.
Londrigan won a crowded five-way primary in 2018, but Davis in the November election that year defeated her by 2,058 ballots.
Davis, who was first elected in 2013, has sought to portray himself as someone who can work with Democrats, touting his position as the 13th most bipartisan member of Congress in an index compiled by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. He is the honorary co-chair of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
Health care has long been a central focus of debates between the two. Londrigan says Davis has voted multiple times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which requires insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions. Davis says several of those votes were provisional actions and that he would not vote to remove protections for people with existing conditions.
The close race could take weeks to be decided. Election night results are always unofficial, but the volume of mail-in ballots this year means it may take longer for some races to be called.
Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday must be accepted by local election authorities if they arrive by Nov. 17, and there were more than 500,000 mail-in ballots that had not been returned as of Monday.
The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.