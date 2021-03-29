14 running for Normal Township seats

NORMAL — In addition to Normal mayor and council races, all seats on the Normal Township are open for election April 6.
That includes township supervisor, four trustee seats, clerk, highway commissioner and assessor. Each position serves one four-year term.
There are 14 candidates to consider across the four potential positions. The candidates are evenly along party lines for supervisor and trustee seats, with one Democrat and Republican to choose from for supervisor, and four Democrats and four republicans to consider for the four open township trustee seats.
In 2017, four Democrats were elected to serve the township, unseating Republican incumbents for supervisor and three trustee seats.
Democrat incumbent Sarah Grammer is up against Republican challenger Clerk Amy Conklin, who is running as a write-in candidate. Grammer is finishing her first term as supervisor after defeating Cheryl Gaines in 2017.
Running for Township Trustee are Democrat incumbents Arlene Hosea, Sally Pyne, Dayna Schickendanze. Challengers running for Township Trustee are Mary Whurmann, Democrat, and Republicans Floyd Aper, Carl Haney and Art Rodriguez.
Republican incumbent Ray Ropp is running as a write-in candidate.
Newcomers Republican Judy Hanks and Democrat Pat Turner are vying for Township Clerk. Republican incumbents Highway Commissioner Arin Rader and Assessor Robert Cranston are running unopposed.
Both Conklin and Ropp were initially set to appear on the April 6 ballot, but were removed in February for not filing their statement of economic interest with the Normal Township, according to McLean County court documents.
In both cases, Conklin and Ropp filed their statement of economic interest with the McLean County clerk, but not with the Township clerk as required by Illinois Election Code and Illinois Township Code, according to the documents.
On Dec. 28, Grammer filed an objection to Conklin's nomination papers, and on Dec. 29, John Whalen, vice chair of the McLean County Democrats, objected Ropp's nominating papers.
The Normal Township Electoral Board convened and overruled Grammer and Whalen's objections in both cases. In February, McLean County Circuit Judge Paul Lawrence overturned the electoral board's decision and ordered both Conklin and Ropp to be stricken from the ballot.
