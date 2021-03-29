14 running for Normal Township seats

Running for Township Trustee are Democrat incumbents Arlene Hosea, Sally Pyne, Dayna Schickendanze. Challengers running for Township Trustee are Mary Whurmann, Democrat, and Republicans Floyd Aper, Carl Haney and Art Rodriguez.

Republican incumbent Ray Ropp is running as a write-in candidate.

Newcomers Republican Judy Hanks and Democrat Pat Turner are vying for Township Clerk. Republican incumbents Highway Commissioner Arin Rader and Assessor Robert Cranston are running unopposed.

Both Conklin and Ropp were initially set to appear on the April 6 ballot, but were removed in February for not filing their statement of economic interest with the Normal Township, according to McLean County court documents.

In both cases, Conklin and Ropp filed their statement of economic interest with the McLean County clerk, but not with the Township clerk as required by Illinois Election Code and Illinois Township Code, according to the documents.

On Dec. 28, Grammer filed an objection to Conklin's nomination papers, and on Dec. 29, John Whalen, vice chair of the McLean County Democrats, objected Ropp's nominating papers.