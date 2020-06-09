2-hour extension to Downtown Bloomington parking restrictions being considered

BLOOMINGTON — At the request of the Bloomington City Council, city staff will explore extending downtown parking enforcement an additional two hours, until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The council unanimously voted Monday to authorize staff to draft an ordinance with that change to be implemented on a six-month trial basis. The council could possibly approve the ordinance at its June 22 meeting.
Currently, vehicles must be moved from free on-street parking places after 90 minutes on weekdays. Enforcement of that regulation ends at 4:30 p.m.
"That means any car that arrives at 3:01 p.m. or afterwards does not have to move until the next day because they would be within the 90-minute rule for enforcement," Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy said, explaining why he brought the initiative before the council to consider.
Mathy owns Red Raccoon Games at 309 N. Main St.
"What we're finding is (parking is needed) as more and more business owners are redoing the upper floors of their buildings into some really cool and incredibly fun loft living environments," said Mathy.
More than 1,000 people reside downtown and compete with customers of businesses for available spaces to park.
"As more people move downtown we're having more of a situation with residents who rightly want to park as close to their front doors as possible. Right now, residents are getting priority over the businesses, but by changing the timing of it I think we kind of bring everything back into balance where everybody gets an equal shot," said Mathy.
Extending parking enforcement until 6:30 p.m. "would just help create a better balance between the residents living downtown and the retail establishments, bars and restaurants," he added.
Ward 5 Alderwoman Joni Painter said she wants downtown business owners to be polled about the proposed change "because I want to make sure that they are all on board with this."
Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department
Watch now: Scene from Washington Street
Watch now: Protest underway in downtown Bloomington
Watch now: Downtown Bloomington rally
Watch now: Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster talks "change"
Watch now: After the rally
Watch now: Post-rally march through downtown Bloomington
Watch now: Reporting from protest
She added: "I have never heard them complain about this, but they have complained about the people giving tickets lurking around their businesses and scaring away their patrons. If they are on board with this, then I am on board, too."
The Economic Development Department is conducting a downtown parking survey and there is a downtown business owners Facebook group whose members are supportive, said Mathy,
"But that is not everybody so we're trying to reach out to additional businesses to get them all on board," he added.
City Manager Tim Gleason said there could be a labor issue involved with changing the hours of city employees who monitor parking because they are represented by a union.
In other action, the council:
• Approved updated plans to include spending $420,034 in federal funding to address COVID-19 related needs. About $270,000 be used to address housing, food insecurity, medical needs and childcare under a city-administered, in-house program; and $150,000 to support economic development activities.
• Approved a $280,328 contract with Western Waterproofing Co. Inc. of Springfield for police department parking garage repairs.
• Approved a $628,316 contract with Stark Excavating Inc. of Bloomington for the Sunset Road water main replacement project.
• Approved a compliance commitment agreement to address violations in a notice from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in February. The notice was received after the city self-reported an unpermitted discharge from the city's lime sludge lagoons into Money Creek.
• Agreed to vacate part of a utility easement to allow for construction of LuLu's Pizza on the site of the former Mr. Quick restaurant, 802 E. Washington St.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.