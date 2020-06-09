2-hour extension to Downtown Bloomington parking restrictions being considered

More than 1,000 people reside downtown and compete with customers of businesses for available spaces to park.

"As more people move downtown we're having more of a situation with residents who rightly want to park as close to their front doors as possible. Right now, residents are getting priority over the businesses, but by changing the timing of it I think we kind of bring everything back into balance where everybody gets an equal shot," said Mathy.

Extending parking enforcement until 6:30 p.m. "would just help create a better balance between the residents living downtown and the retail establishments, bars and restaurants," he added.

Ward 5 Alderwoman Joni Painter said she wants downtown business owners to be polled about the proposed change "because I want to make sure that they are all on board with this."

She added: "I have never heard them complain about this, but they have complained about the people giving tickets lurking around their businesses and scaring away their patrons. If they are on board with this, then I am on board, too."