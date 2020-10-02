 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 judicial retention candidates left off Bloomington ballots
1 comment
alert top story

2 judicial retention candidates left off Bloomington ballots

{{featured_button_text}}
Grossing Motors Arena

Downtown Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena is a site for early voting. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington residents who have already voted could receive information in the mail next week about two judicial retention candidates left off of the original ballots.

Denise Williams, chairwoman for the Bloomington Election Commission, said Friday that two 11th District Circuit Court judges up for retention were accidentally left off the ballot: Matthew J. Fitton and Jennifer H. Bauknecht. The Illinois State Board of Elections discovered the issue Thursday morning, she said. 

"We are working on a plan now and we are hoping to have early voting starting back up again on Monday," Williams said.

Bloomington Election Commission suspends early voting due to 'glitch'

Early voting, which began Sept. 24, came to a halt Thursday afternoon when the issue was discovered. Williams said about 1,500 residents cast early ballots as of Thursday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"For people who have already cast their ballots, we are working on a way to get this information to them," said Williams. "For people who have already sent back their mail-in ballots or who have received their ballots, we are trying to figure out the best approach with that." 

The total number of mail-in ballots sent out so far was not immediately available. The mailing of ballots has also stopped for now.

Williams said plans could be finalized as early as next week. 

Want to vote early in Illinois' general election? Here's what you need to know. 

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

1 comment
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News