2 judicial retention candidates left off Bloomington ballots

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington residents who have already voted could receive information in the mail next week about two judicial retention candidates left off of the original ballots.

Denise Williams, chairwoman for the Bloomington Election Commission, said Friday that two 11th District Circuit Court judges up for retention were accidentally left off the ballot: Matthew J. Fitton and Jennifer H. Bauknecht. The Illinois State Board of Elections discovered the issue Thursday morning, she said.

"We are working on a plan now and we are hoping to have early voting starting back up again on Monday," Williams said.

Early voting, which began Sept. 24, came to a halt Thursday afternoon when the issue was discovered. Williams said about 1,500 residents cast early ballots as of Thursday.

"For people who have already cast their ballots, we are working on a way to get this information to them," said Williams. "For people who have already sent back their mail-in ballots or who have received their ballots, we are trying to figure out the best approach with that."